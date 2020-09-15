RECIPES: 4 healthy drinks to try this spring

Spring is here! When I think of a perfect spring afternoon, it is not complete without a refreshing and cool beverage.

It's that time of the year when you may find yourself greeting the morning with a cup of tea only to find yourself reaching for an icy beverage.

While alcoholic drinks do make for a nice treat, the most enticing mixtures of the season are completely alcohol-free, and better yet, they come with a pack of wellness benefits. Whether you want to give your immune system a boost or soothe painful muscles after an intense workout, these healthy drinks burst with flavour and real-food ingredients that will nourish your body and give it the energy it needs.

Pineapple, cucumber, and ginger juice

Ingredients