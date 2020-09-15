RECIPES: 4 healthy drinks to try this spring
Spring is here! When I think of a perfect spring afternoon, it is not complete without a refreshing and cool beverage.
It's that time of the year when you may find yourself greeting the morning with a cup of tea only to find yourself reaching for an icy beverage.
While alcoholic drinks do make for a nice treat, the most enticing mixtures of the season are completely alcohol-free, and better yet, they come with a pack of wellness benefits. Whether you want to give your immune system a boost or soothe painful muscles after an intense workout, these healthy drinks burst with flavour and real-food ingredients that will nourish your body and give it the energy it needs.
Pineapple, cucumber, and ginger juice
Ingredients
2 medium-sized pineapples
5 medium-sized cucumbers
1 thumb of ginger
Half a cup of rind water
Half a cup of ice
Method
Throw everything in a blender. Blend on high speed, strain, and serve.
Tip: Always pulsate your blender at intervals while blending, no matter what blender you’re using.
View this post on Instagram
Pineapple 🍍 cucumber 🥒 and ginger juice 🍹🍹🍍🍍🥒🥒 this juice is super delicious 😋 🤤 and nutritious 2 medium sized pineapples 🍍 5 medium sized cucumbers 🥒 1 thumb of ginger (we need a ginger emoji 🙄) Half cup of rind water 💦 Half cup of ice 🧊🧊 Throw everything in a blender...blend on high speed...strain and serve 😋 🤤🍹🍹 PRO TIP: Always pulsate your blender at intervals while blending..(no matter what blender you’re using) 🥒🥒🍍🍍🧊🍹🍹 This is real juice not 60% pineapple juice..then what’s the 40% other ingredients?? 🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍 The pineapples used are very ripe so it makes the juice very delicious 🤤🤤 Pineapple and it's entirety contains Bromelain which is a high enzyme that helps to cut down inflammation in the body 🍍🍍 Helps digestion Fights rheumatism and joint pains etc 🍍 Removes mucus from the body 🍍🍍 Relieve cough 😷 Energies and strengthen the body 🍍 An excellent immune booster 🍍🍍 _______ _______ Juicing is the best way to get nutrients into our system faster without our body having to go through the stress of digesting the fibre 🍹🍹🍹🍍🍍🍍 So how do you like your pineapple?? Juice or eat whole?? 🍍🍍🍍 Either way works for me 🤤🤤😋😋 ______ ____ #pineapple #pineapplejuice #cucumberjuice #cucumbersmoothie #purepineapplejuice🍍 #pineapplesmoothie #pineapplejuice🍍 #pineapplewater #healingfoods #foodismedicine #pineapplebenefits #alkalinefoods #plantbaseddiet #foodasmedicine #plantpower #juicingforhealth #juicingforweightloss #juicingforhealing #juicingforenergy #liverrescue #juicecleanse #juiceinajar
Berry oat smoothie
Ingredients
3 tbs porridge oats
1 cup mixed berries
½ banana
3 scoops of collagen protein powder
Splash of almond milk
Method
Whizz all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
View this post on Instagram
Berry Oat Smoothie🍎🍇 YOU WILL NEED: ▪3tbsp Porridge Oats ▪1 cup mixed berries( Straeberries, Blackberries and Raspberries ▪1/2 banana ▪3 scoops of Collagen Protein powder ▪Splash of Almond milk @rudehealth Whizz all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Enjoy😊 #oatberrysmoothie#berrysmoothie#healthy #healthylifestyle #fitness #healthyeating #breakfast #healthyliving #healthylife #health #healthychoices #cleaneating #food #instafood #eatclean #motivation #fit #foodporn #vegan #papayasmoothie #healthybreakfast #fitfam #weightloss #workout #instagood #nutrition #yummy #diet #fitnessmotivation #lifestylecoah
Antioxidant-rich berry smoothie ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Ingredients ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
1 cup of milk
½ cup plain Greek yoghurt
½ cup frozen raspberries⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
¼ cup of frozen strawberries⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
¼ cup frozen blueberries ⠀⠀
1 banana ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
1tbs chia seeds
4-5 ice cubes ⠀
Method ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Blend till smooth and add some pretty fruit to finish.
View this post on Instagram
Antioxidant Rich Berry Smoothie Recipe - one of my favourites!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ INGREDIENTS⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I cup of milk (you can use dairy, plant-based alternative or water... 9.5 Kangen is best 🙃)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1/2 cup frozen raspberries⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1/4 cup frozen strawberries⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1/4 cup frozen blueberries ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 banana ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 tbsp chia seeds ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 4-5 ice cubes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Blend till smooth and add some pretty fruit to finish.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #blueberriesmoothie #healthyliving #healthylife #antioxidantsmoothie #enagicwater #enagicdistributer #kangenwaterenagic #magicwater #hydrogenrich #hydrogenrichwater #alkalized #alkalizedwater
Watermelon rosé frosé
Ingredients
1 standard 750ml bottle of rosé (non-alcoholic)
½ cup fresh watermelon syrup, recipe below⠀
½ cup fresh watermelon juice⠀
½ lime, juiced⠀
Watermelon slices for garnish⠀
Watermelon syrup
½ cup fresh watermelon juice from about 2 cups of fresh watermelon cubes⠀
⅓ cup of sugar⠀
Method
The night before, pour the rosé into two ice cube trays (you might need three trays depending on the size, but two should do it) and freeze.
When it's time to make the frosé, place the ice cubes, watermelon syrup and juice, and juice from half a lime in the blender. Blend until it has a slushy-like consistency.
View this post on Instagram
💕Watermelon + rosé = super tasty Frosé! ⠀ This warm weather patio delight would also be a great compliment to your Taco Tuesday plans (just sayin).⠀ ⠀ We have a variety of watermelons to choose from in our produce department; pre-sliced, seedless, etc.🍉 ⠀ Thank you to "How Sweet Eats" for their delicious recipe.👇⠀ ⠀ INGREDIENTS:⠀ 💓1 standard 750mL bottle of rosé⠀ 💓1/2 cup fresh watermelon syrup recipe below⠀ 💓1/2 cup fresh watermelon juice⠀ 💓1/2 lime juiced⠀ watermelon slices for garnish⠀ ⠀ WATERMELON SYRUP:⠀ 🔸️1/2 cup fresh watermelon juice from about 2 cups of fresh watermelon cubes⠀ 🔸️1/3 cup sugar⠀ ⠀ INSTRUCTIONS:⠀ The night before, pour the rosé into two ice cube trays (you might need three trays depending on the size, but two should do it!) and freeze. When it's time to make the frosé, place the ice cubes, watermelon syrup and juice, and juice from 1/2 a lime in the blender. Blend until it's a slushy-like consistency. ⠀ ⠀ I like to refrain from adding ice until I see the consistency. Some rosé's freeze different, so you might need a handful or 2 of ice to make it more slushy. ⠀ ⠀ If it's TOO icy and won't blend, add more watermelon juice (not syrup) or some rosé from another bottle if desired. Scoop the frosé into your glasses and garnish with a watermelon wedge.⠀ ⠀ Cheers!