RECIPES: A guide to a 3-course vegan Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner and I thought I would lend a hand to anyone still wondering what to do by giving them three vegan Mother's Day recipes.

What better way to celebrate the mom in your life than with a sometimes sweet, sometimes savoury, always delicious, vegan meal? I'm talking breakfast banger burritos, green mung beans, and truffles.

I'm sure you will find all the inspiration you need to make the most perfect vegan brunch.

No matter your level of kitchen skill, or how much time you have, these vegan Mother's Day recipes will be sure to please.

Breakfast banger burrito with black beans, avo, and salsa

Ingredients

1 packet Fry’s Wood Smoked Breakfast Bangers (6 x 50g), sliced lengthways

15ml oil

½ onion, finely chopped

½ tin chopped tomatoes

1 tin black beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 avocados, peeled and sliced

4 wholegrain wraps

Salsa of chopped spring onion, tomato, yellow pepper and coriander

Method

Fry the halved breakfast bangers in a little oil.

Remove and place on absorbent paper.

In the same pan, fry the onion until soft, add the tomato and black beans, season with salt and pepper, and heat through.

Place the wraps on the counter.

Share the bean mix between the 4 wraps, placing it down the centre.

Slice the avocado and place it next to the row of bean mix.

Place 2 ½ slices of the bangers in each wrap. Roll up, cut, and serve with salsa on the side.

Recipe by Fry Family Food.

Green mung beans with pasta rice stew, broccoli, and tofu

Ingredients

½ cup green mung dhal (soaked in water)

Water for boiling the mung dhal

1-2 glugs of oil

2-star anise

1 sprig curry leaf

½ tsp yellow asafoetida powder

¼ tsp mustard seeds

¼ tsp cumin seeds

½ cup chopped onion

2-3 green chillies, roughly sliced

1 tbs fresh garlic and ginger paste

½ tbs coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 tsp chilli powder (mild/med) (adjust more or less as you like)

1 large tomato, finely diced

1 tsp salt

2½-3 cups hot water

½ cup pasta rice

1 small head of broccoli, broken into florets

150g tofu, cut into small square pieces

Additional salt

1tbs curry powder (or garam masala)

Coriander to garnish

Method

After the mung dhal has soaked, rinse and boil until soft but still holds its shape. You may pressure cook the mung dhal as well.

Boil the pasta rice al dente, as per the instructions on the pack. When done, keep aside.

While the mung dhal is cooking, heat oil in a big pot. Add the star anise, asafoetida, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Once the seeds pop and the leaves splutter, add the onions. Cook for a few minutes until translucent.

Add the chillies and the garlic and ginger. Sauté for a few seconds.

Now add the coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and chilli powder. Stir and add the tomatoes. Stir again.

Add a ½ cup of water and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are cooked through. Add this to the soft mung dhal.

Add three cups of water, bring to a boil and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes.

Now heat some oil in a separate non-stick pan. Add the broccoli, season with salt, and add some curry powder. Sauté for a minute then remove and keep aside.

Add the tofu, sprinkle with salt and a good seasoning of curry powder. Fry until crispy. Keep aside.

To bring the dish together, add the cooked pasta rice to the cooked and braised mung dhal. Add the tofu and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes. Then add the cooked broccoli and coriander leaves and serve hot.

Recipe from Veganise with Videhi.

Vegan chocolate truffles

Makes: 12

Ingredients

120g pitted dates

¼ cup dried cherries or goji berries

60g raw walnuts or hazelnuts

60g cashew nuts

1 tbs nut butter

2 tbs coconut oil

1 tbs cacao powder

80g vegan chocolate

Method

Line a large Tupperware or baking sheet with baking paper.

Place the dates, cherries, nuts, nut butter, coconut oil and cacao powder in a food processor and blend until mostly smooth.

Using a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make heart, or use your hands to form 12 balls.

Melt the chocolate using the double boiler method.

Roll each heart or ball in the chocolate and place it on the baking tray.

Place in the fridge.

Present to mom to eat once its cool and the chocolate has set.

Remind her to store any left in an airtight container in the fridge.

Recipe by Tammy Fry.