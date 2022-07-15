RECIPES: Affordable ways to eat healthy during loadshedding

Let’s not beat around the bush – load shedding which South Africans have had to bear for years, is the pits. One area of life which is directly and adversely influenced by load shedding is cooking. In dark times like these, it is necessary to take precautions and stock up on non-perishable food.

These are usually already cooked or there is no need to cook them. But as more consumers are opting for more convenient foods, health experts warn that this can lead to long-term unhealthy eating habits. Corporate Nutritionist and Eat Well Live Well ambassador Arthur Ramoroka, outlines (below) affordable ways to eat healthy during load-shedding, and how consumers can extend the food’s lifespan without losing nutritional value. Meal prep for the win

Luckily we have become used to checking the schedule and making plans around the different stages of load-shedding. Preparation and planning ahead ensure that you have a fridge full of cooked food that can be eaten when the lights go out. Preparing ahead and cooking a dish that can be eaten for two or three meals means that when the power drops you don’t need to reach for convenience foods and unhealthy or expensive snacks. You can also keep a variety of healthier canned food options in the pantry such as lite baked beans, corn, fresh garden peas, pilchards, tuna, and chickpeas.

Pre-cook some brown rice or high-fibre pasta to keep in the fridge that you can use for the base of a salad, add your favourite tinned ingredient, and a splash of dressing for a wholesome family meal. Wild rice salad with rocket crunchy vegetables and nuts. Picture: Supplied Wild rice salad with rocket crunchy vegetables and nuts Serves: 4

Ingredients 1 cup Tastic Brown & Wild Rice ½ tsp salt

½ cup diced, robot peppers 4 tbsp carrots matchsticks (julienne) ¾ cup pecan nuts, toasted and roughly chopped

2 spring onions, thinly sliced 3 cups of baby rocket leaves 3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp Game orange drink powder or honey 2 tbsp Tru Lem lemon juice 4 tbsp Greek plain yoghurt

Freshly ground black pepper Method Dressing: Mix the olive oil, Game orange drink powder, lemon juice, and yoghurt together. Add black pepper to taste. Allow the dressing to infuse and chill for at least 15 minutes. Cook the rice as per package instructions in salted water, drain and cool. Combine the rice with the rocket, vegetables, pecans, and spring onions, and mix well. Scoop onto a serving platter and top with dollops of dressing. Can garnish with extra chopped spring onions.

Cooking tip: This salad is also delicious with roasted butternut or roasted sweet potato added to the mix. Say hello to the not-so-humble sarmie The sandwich is often overlooked as a nutritious meal option because people associate them with a high carb intake when in fact, it can be a very healthy option. Brown bread is high in fibre (up to 6 grams in 2 slices) and a simple spread like Peanut Butter can give you an energy boost.

Pre-boil eggs to keep in the fridge for an egg mayo sandwich and you will add 6 grams (1 large egg) of protein to your diet. Have a variety of pre-cut fruit and vegetables on hand and ready to eat with a selection of healthy dips as a starter or as a side salad to your sandwich or meal. Remember that sandwiches don’t always have to be toasted, they are just as good when untoasted too. Caprese toasted sarmies

Serves: 2 Ingredients 150 g baby tomatoes, on the vine

1 tbsp olive oil 4 slices of Albany ultima multigrain brown bread 2 thick slices of mozzarella cheese

A handful of fresh basil leaves Salt 100ml milk

Golden Cloud cake flour, for dusting 2 eggs beaten 2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter Method Add olive oil to a pan and slowly fry the tomatoes on the vine for about 10 minutes. Turn them around halfway. When done, set aside.

Place a piece of mozzarella, a basil leaf or two, and a large pinch of salt between two slices of bread. Dip the sandwich firstly in the milk (do not let it soak - just dip the bread), then dip in flour, and lastly into the egg. Heat the olive oil and the butter over medium heat and fry the sandwich on both sides till golden brown. This takes about 8 minutes.

Serve hot with tomatoes and some fresh basil. Shop smart Carbs sometimes get a bad rap but they are essential to ensure that you get enough fibre into your diet.