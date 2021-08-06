RECIPES: Celebrate Women’s Day by preparing some delicious dishes

August 9 is celebrated as National Women’s Day. This day can act as a good reminder for society to value and cherish every woman. Why not celebrate Women’s Day by preparing some of the choicest recipes with your best buddy or family?

On this special day, treat all the important women in your life with lip-smacking recipes. Breakfast bacon and potato hash Serves: 4

Ingredients 1 x 400 g can Rhodes Quality tomatoes, chopped and peeled 4 potatoes, peeled

30ml olive oil 200g back bacon, diced 2 spring onions, finely chopped

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper A handful of chopped parsley 4 eggs

65g mozzarella cheese Method Dice the potatoes into even-sized cubes.

Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Add the potatoes and cook until tender, golden and crispy. Add the bacon pieces and fry until crisp.

Add the spring onions. Add the Rhodes Quality tomatoes and bring the sauce to a boil. Season well to taste and stir in the parsley.

Reduce the heat to a simmer. Make four wells in the hash and crack an egg into each well. Sprinkle each egg with a little grated mozzarella cheese.

Replace the lid and cook until the eggs are cooked. Serve immediately. Cooking Tip: Replace the bacon with chicken rashers if preferred.

Puffy omelette with stir fry veggies Serves: 1 Ingredients

2 large eggs, separated 15ml water 1 pinch fine salt

1 pinch cornstarch 1 cup stir fry veggies, or filling of your choice Sweet chilli sauce to serve

Method Preheat oven to 180°C. Have a medium-size nonstick frying pan ready, preferably with heat-resistant handles or you can use a double layer of aluminium foil and wrap the handles well. Grease the frying pan well with nonstick spray or butter. Separate the egg yolks and whites. To the yolks, add the water and using an electric beater, beat until thick and pale in colour. Wash the beaters well before continuing with the egg whites.

In a separate clean bowl, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until soft peaks form, add the pinch of cornstarch and continue beating until the whites are stiff but not dry. Gently fold the yolk mixture into the whites, carefully incorporating using a figure of eight movements. Pour the fluffy omelette mixture into a moderately hot frying pan and level the surface gently. Cook over low heat on the stove until puffy and lightly browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Transfer the frying pan to the oven and continue cooking for a further 6 - 8 minutes or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean. It should be just set, don’t overcook as it will become dry and tough.

Whilst the omelette is cooking, reheat the stir fry veggies. To serve, score the omelette down the centre with the edge of a spatula, place the veggies on one half of the omelette and spoon over sweet chilli sauce, fold over the open half of the omelette. Serve immediately with extra chilli sauce.

Recipe by the South African Poultry Association. Guava sorbet Serves: 6

Ingredients 2 x 410g cans Rhodes Quality guava halves in syrup 65 ml castor sugar

30 – 45ml lemon or lime juice 2 egg whites, stiffly beaten Method

Drain the can of Rhodes Quality guavas and place the fruit in a blender with the sugar and lemon or lime juice and blend until smooth. Push the mixture through a sieve and place it in a metal mixing bowl. Fold in the egg whites and place the bowl in the freezer.