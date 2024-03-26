RECIPES: Chef J’Something shares easy Easter recipes to impress your guests

With the Easter weekend upon us, families are preparing for the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Many people will be cooking up a storm and entertaining their families.

This can often become a stressful time for those who are doing the cooking. One often rushes through the meal preparation and forgets to enjoy the process of cooking a meal for your loved ones. To take this stress away from you, renowned celebrity Chef, J’Something and his wife, Cordelia, bring you a collection of delectable recipes guaranteed to elevate your Easter celebration.

J’Something has curated a selection of recipes that combine simplicity with sophistication, allowing you to impress your guests without spending hours in the kitchen. Parmalat has collaborated with the renowned celebrity Chef and his wife to bring you a collection of delectable recipes guaranteed to elevate your Easter celebration. "We understand that Easter can be a busy time for families, with so much to do and so little time and we hope our collaboration with J’ Something will take the pressure off a bit," said Ridhwaanah Khan, Brand Manager at Parmalat.

Whether you're hosting a lavish Easter brunch or an intimate family dinner, these dishes will surely delight the senses and create lasting memories. Here are three recipes to inspire your cooking this weekend. Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower with Parmalat's Mature Cheddar and Gouda

Ingredients 1 large cauliflower 50g unsalted butter

50g plain flour large pinch of sweet smoked paprika 600ml whole milk

2 tsp Dijon mustard 170g mature cheddar and gouda, grated plus extra for baking ½ bunch of chives, finely chopped

Method 1. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Pull any large leaves off the cauliflower. Carefully lower the cauliflower into the water and boil for 15 mins, then drain and set aside. 2. Heat the oven to 180C.

3. Melt the butter in a medium pan over medium heat, then stir in the flour and paprika, and cook for 1-2 mins. Remove from the heat and slowly whisk in the milk until smooth, then mix in the mustard. Return the pan to the heat and bring the mixture to a boil, whisking continuously. Add two-thirds of the cheese and whisk until the cheese has melted. Season to taste. 4. Put the cauliflower in the middle of a deep baking dish and pour over the cheese sauce. Sprinkle it with the remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 30-35 mins until golden brown and bubbling. Scatter with the chives before serving. Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower. Picture: Supplied Chicken Wings for Easter, complete with a creamy dip made with Parmalat yoghurt

For the Chicken Wings Ingredients 12 chicken wings, cut into drums and flats

1 tsp salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 4 tbsp butter

2 clove garlic, finely minced 1 tbsp ginger, finely minced 4 tbsp honey

2 tbsp rice vinegar 4 tbsp soy sauce 6 tbsp gochujang

1 tbsp toasted white and black sesame seeds, for garnish Sliced spring onion Method

1. Preheat the oven/air fryer to 200 C. Line a large baking sheet with baking paper. Set aside. 2. Season wings with salt and black pepper. 3. Bake for 50 minutes or air fry for 35 minutes.

4. In the meantime, add the butter, garlic, and ginger to a large pan over medium heat. Cook the ginger and garlic for 2-3 minutes. 5. Add the remaining ingredients to the pan except for the sesame seeds. 6. Whisk to combine and cook over medium heat until the sauce thickens – about 8-10 minutes.

7. Add the cooked wings to a large bowl then pour over the sauce, toss or mix with a spoon until well coated. 8. Place the wings into a serving dish and garnish with the sesame seeds and sliced spring onion. For the Yoghurt and Garlic Sauce

Ingredients 1 cup full cream plain yoghurt 2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice 1 garlic clove, grated ½ teaspoon sea salt

Method 1. In a medium bowl, stir together the yoghurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, and salt. 2. If the sauce is too thick, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to thin it to your desired consistency. Season to taste.

Chicken wings. Picture: Supplied Raspberry Truffle with Parmalat’s Vanilla Custard Ingredients 1 Madeira cake

1 packet raspberry jelly, 500 ml boiling water 24 fresh raspberries 1 carton of Parmalat custard

100 ml whipping cream 1 tsp vanilla extract 2 teaspoon icing Sugar

Store-bought meringue, crushed Fresh Raspberries, for garnish White chocolate shavings, for garnish

Method 1. Make the jelly. Make up 1pt (550ml) jelly according to the packet instructions. Allow to cool. 2. Cut the Madeira cake into slices to make a layer of sponge in the base of the trifle dish and top with a few raspberries.

3. Spoon the jelly slowly over the sponge and fruit. 4. Once the jelly base has set add the cold Parmalat custard, then whip the whipping cream with the vanilla extract and icing sugar until soft peaks form. 5. Fold in the crushed meringue