RECIPES: Delicious mocktails to make at home

Not sure about you, but all this time at home, drinking fizzy drinks and coffee is wearing thin now. There’s only so much caffeine one can take. Yet as healthy as water is, it is not hitting the spot either and I am left craving something different. With boredom also kicking in strongly, there is a temptation to crack open a non-alcoholic cider or a bottle of wine or any spirit. If just like me, you’re thirsty for something different, below are recipes for delicious mocktails that will satiate your thirst during lockdown. Delicious mocktails to make at home. Picture: Supplied The Ice-O-Lation Ingredients 1 cup fresh orange juice

1 tsp lemon or lime juice

1 cup sprite club soda or ginger ale

Sugar (optional)

Mint leaves

Ice cubes

Salt to taste

Method

Mix the orange juice with lime or lemon juice in a jug. Fill two glasses with ice cubes. Pour the juice mixture in the glass till half full. Add sprite or soda or ginger ale and a pinch of salt.

Lightly crush mint leaves and add to glass. Pop in an eco-friendly straw and garnish with a slice of orange.

Delicious mocktails to make at home. Picture: Supplied

The Lockdown and Loaded

Ingredients

5 cardamom pods

½ cucumber

1 chamomile tea bag

½ bunch mint leaves, plus extra to garnish

1 strip lemon zest

5 cloves

½ bunch rosemary

Tonic water

Ice

Slice of lemon for garnish

Method

Lightly bash the cardamom pods to bruise them and slice the cucumber. Put them both in a large jug and add the chamomile tea bag, mint leaves, lemon zest, cloves, and rosemary. Top up with 500ml cold water. Cover and leave to infuse in the fridge for 2-4 hours (in fact the longer the better). To serve, strain the infused water and pour 50ml of it into each glass. Top up with tonic water and lots of ice. Garnish each one with a slice of lemon.

Barman's note: Instead of half a slice of lemon you can also garnish with pomegranate seeds, raspberries, or cucumber.

Recipes from Capsicum Culinary Studio.



