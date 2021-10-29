RECIPES: Easy tea time cake treats to serve this summer

Outside of scones and tea sandwiches, an afternoon tea sweets course is always a favourite. There’s something extra special about bite-size, savoury treats. With summer fast approaching, much loved South African household brand, Sasko, has partnered with renowned Chef Mynhardt Joubert to inspire South African tea and cake lovers to bake with these simple and delicious recipes using Sasko’s bake mixes.

Layered scone cake with strawberries and rosewater cream Serves: 8 INGREDIENTS

500g Sasko scone bake mix 500ml fresh cream 2 tbs icing sugar

2 tbs creme fraiche 5ml rose water 1 tbs castor sugar

400g fresh strawberries 100ml strawberry jam METHOD

Cut the strawberries into halves, toss in the castor sugar and refrigerate. Remove the creme fraiche from the fridge, and allow it to soften. Follow the instructions on mixing the Sasko Scone Bake Mix. Roll the pastry into a cylinder and wrap in clingfilm. Rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Mix the icing sugar and rose water into the softened creme fraiche till fully incorporated. Whisk the cream to a soft peaky stage. Gently whisk or fold the creme fraiche mixture into the whipped cream. Cover well and rest in the fridge. Divide the pastry into 3 equal parts by weighing each portion. Press an even layer of pastry into the base of 15cm or 20cm greased cake tins, You will need three discs. Rest the tins in the fridge for 15 min before baking at 200ºC for 12 – 15 minutes or till golden brown. Allow to cool completely.

Construct the scone cake. Spread the strawberry jam on the first disk, spread whipped cream over the jam (1cm thick). Arrange some strawberries in the cream, creating an even base for the next disk. Repeat till the last disk and dust the top with some icing sugar. Blueberry bundt cake

Serves: 8 INGREDIENTS 500g Sasko vanilla flavoured bake mix.

80g fresh blueberries 300g icing sugar 30ml full cream milk

15ml lime juice 5ml vanilla extract METHOD

Follow the instructions on the Sasko vanilla flavoured bake mix. Add 60g blueberries and fold them into the batter. Spoon the mixture into a well-greased bundt cake tin and bake for 25-30 min at 180ºC, or until a toothpic inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let cool and turn out onto a cooling rack.