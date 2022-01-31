RECIPES: Easy, yummy office lunch ideas
It’s the new year, you’re back at the office and, already, you’ve subjected yourself to eating soggy salads and limp toasties, from the canteen, at your desk. They’re expensive, take forever to be delivered, and always arrive cold when they’re meant to be hot or warm, or hot and warm when they’re meant to be crisp and cold.
These quick and easy lunch ideas offer the perfect solution to the soggy salad conundrum. With only a little bit of preparation required and perhaps a grocery store run, you could be looking forward to a day at the office, just to open up your lunchbox.
3 delicious office lunches to try:
Chickpea curry
By @veganrecipesideas
Curries are so quick and easy to prepare, and they make for some of the most comforting meals. This version is packed with healthy veggies and protein from the chickpeas, that will keep you feeling satiated throughout the day.
INGREDIENTS
400g (1 tin) chickpeas drained
Head of broccoli
Large handful spinach
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tbs mild curry powder
1 tsp turmeric
50g coconut cream
2 tbs mango chutney
1 tbs tomato paste
1 veg stock cube, with 300ml water
DIRECTIONS
Cut the broccoli into small florets, drizzle with veg oil and give it a mix, then roast in the oven for around 20 minutes.
Heat a large pan with some veg oil, add the chickpeas, garlic, curry powder and turmeric, and cook for 2 minutes.
Add the veg stock, mango chutney, tomato paste, coconut cream and stir to combine, then add spinach. Simmer until sauce thickens, then add the roasted broccoli and serve with basmati rice.
Italian pasta salad
By @tastesbetterfromscratch
The perfect balance of salty, sweet and tangy, this pasta salad is the ideal pick-me-up after a morning of deadlines. Served cold and marinated in the dressing, it won’t go bad or diminish in flavour, instead it’ll be become even tastier.
INGREDIENTS
450g rotini pasta, uncooked
226g fresh mozzarella cheese pearls (or chopped into pieces if you can't find pearls)
226g salami chopped, or substitute summer sausage)
179g black olives, sliced
½ red onion, diced
1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved
2 tbs fresh parsley leaves, chopped
½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
Pepperoncinis, sliced (optional)
For the Italian Salad Dressing (or substitute about 1½ cups bottled zesty italian dressing)
¾ cup olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
2 tsp dried parsley flakes
2 tsp dried minced onion
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp dried oregano leaves
1 tsp garlic salt
1 tsp granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
Salad dressing
Make the salad dressing by combining all ingredients. Store the dressing in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Shake before using.
For the pasta salad
Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain water and rinse pasta with cold water. Allow it to cool for at least 10 minutes.
Add pasta to a large bowl and pour half of the salad dressing over it. Toss to combine. Add remaining ingredients and dressing, and toss everything to combine.
Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or longer, before serving.
Store in the fridge for up to 4-5 days.
Chicken salad
By @healthyseasonal
Creamy, crispy, and crunchy, this chicken salad can be eaten in lettuce cups, stuffed into a pita or wrap, layered onto a sandwich, with extra veggies scooped up and eaten with crackers. There are so many ways to enjoy it.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound (about 450g) boneless skinless chicken breast
1 tsp salt for poaching
¼ cup fat-free Greek yogurt
2 tbs mayonnaise
1 tbs fresh lime juice
1 tbs finely chopped fresh jalapeno (or to
taste)
2 tsp cumin
1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into cubes
1 bell pepper (any colour), diced
¼ cup minced red onion
¼ cup chopped cilantro
8 leaves Boston or Bibb lettuce
Toasted pepitas for garnish (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Place chicken in a medium skillet. Cover with cold water and set over high heat. Bring to a simmer, add a generous pinch of salt, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until the chicken is cooked through, and no longer pink in the centre, 13 to 15 minutes.
Remove the chicken from the poaching liquid and allow to cool on a cutting board. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, cut into bite-sized cubes.
Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, Greek yoghurt, mayonnaise, lime juice, jalapeños, and cumin, in a large bowl.
Gently stir the chicken, avocado, pepper, red onion and cilantro into the dressing to combine. Place two lettuce leaves on each plate. Fill the lettuce leaves with chicken salad, dividing evenly