RECIPES: Easy, yummy office lunch ideas

It’s the new year, you’re back at the office and, already, you’ve subjected yourself to eating soggy salads and limp toasties, from the canteen, at your desk. They’re expensive, take forever to be delivered, and always arrive cold when they’re meant to be hot or warm, or hot and warm when they’re meant to be crisp and cold. These quick and easy lunch ideas offer the perfect solution to the soggy salad conundrum. With only a little bit of preparation required and perhaps a grocery store run, you could be looking forward to a day at the office, just to open up your lunchbox.

3 delicious office lunches to try: Chickpea curry By @veganrecipesideas

Picture: Instagram. Curries are so quick and easy to prepare, and they make for some of the most comforting meals. This version is packed with healthy veggies and protein from the chickpeas, that will keep you feeling satiated throughout the day. INGREDIENTS 400g (1 tin) chickpeas drained

Head of broccoli Large handful spinach 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbs mild curry powder 1 tsp turmeric 50g coconut cream

2 tbs mango chutney 1 tbs tomato paste 1 veg stock cube, with 300ml water

DIRECTIONS Cut the broccoli into small florets, drizzle with veg oil and give it a mix, then roast in the oven for around 20 minutes. Heat a large pan with some veg oil, add the chickpeas, garlic, curry powder and turmeric, and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the veg stock, mango chutney, tomato paste, coconut cream and stir to combine, then add spinach. Simmer until sauce thickens, then add the roasted broccoli and serve with basmati rice. Italian pasta salad By @tastesbetterfromscratch

Picture: Instagram. The perfect balance of salty, sweet and tangy, this pasta salad is the ideal pick-me-up after a morning of deadlines. Served cold and marinated in the dressing, it won’t go bad or diminish in flavour, instead it’ll be become even tastier. INGREDIENTS 450g rotini pasta, uncooked

226g fresh mozzarella cheese pearls (or chopped into pieces if you can't find pearls) 226g salami chopped, or substitute summer sausage) 179g black olives, sliced

½ red onion, diced 1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved 2 tbs fresh parsley leaves, chopped

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese Pepperoncinis, sliced (optional) For the Italian Salad Dressing (or substitute about 1½ cups bottled zesty italian dressing)

¾ cup olive oil ¼ cup red wine vinegar 2 tsp dried parsley flakes

2 tsp dried minced onion 2 tsp fresh lemon juice 1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried oregano leaves 1 tsp garlic salt 1 tsp granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper DIRECTIONS Salad dressing

Make the salad dressing by combining all ingredients. Store the dressing in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Shake before using. For the pasta salad Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain water and rinse pasta with cold water. Allow it to cool for at least 10 minutes.

Add pasta to a large bowl and pour half of the salad dressing over it. Toss to combine. Add remaining ingredients and dressing, and toss everything to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or longer, before serving. Store in the fridge for up to 4-5 days.

Chicken salad By @healthyseasonal

Picture: Instagram. Creamy, crispy, and crunchy, this chicken salad can be eaten in lettuce cups, stuffed into a pita or wrap, layered onto a sandwich, with extra veggies scooped up and eaten with crackers. There are so many ways to enjoy it. INGREDIENTS 1 pound (about 450g) boneless skinless chicken breast

1 tsp salt for poaching ¼ cup fat-free Greek yogurt 2 tbs mayonnaise

1 tbs fresh lime juice 1 tbs finely chopped fresh jalapeno (or to taste)

2 tsp cumin 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into cubes 1 bell pepper (any colour), diced

¼ cup minced red onion ¼ cup chopped cilantro 8 leaves Boston or Bibb lettuce

Toasted pepitas for garnish (optional) DIRECTIONS Place chicken in a medium skillet. Cover with cold water and set over high heat. Bring to a simmer, add a generous pinch of salt, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until the chicken is cooked through, and no longer pink in the centre, 13 to 15 minutes.