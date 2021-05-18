RECIPES: Forget protein shakes! Here are 3 delicious protein-packed meals you can try

By now you have probably heard that protein is an important nutrient to eat every day. Putting a few high-protein dinners on your weekly menu is a great way to make getting enough daily intake a little easier, no matter what else life throws at you.

So if you are looking for healthy and easy foods to keep you healthy, be sure to check out these tasty and delicious high protein recipes.

These dishes feature high-protein vegetables as well as meat and seafood.

Delicious seafood piccata

Ingredients

1kg salmon or steelhead trout filet, skin removed

Salt and pepper to taste

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup white wine

½ cup chicken broth

2 lemons (juice from 1 lemon plus slices for garnish)

2–3 tbsp of capers

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Method

Season fish with salt and pepper on both sides. Place flour on a plate and dredge fish in the flour until completely coated.

Heat the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a sizzle.

Place fish in the pan, sear each side for 2-3 minutes until golden. Remove from the pan and place on a clean plate.

Reduce heat to low and let the pan cool for a few minutes. Add lemon juice and minced garlic to the pan. Sauté about 1 minute until fragrant.

Add capers and wine. Simmer for 3 minutes or until liquid is slightly reduced.

Add chicken broth and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and chopped parsley. Simmer until slightly thickened and butter emulsifies (if too thick, add 1-2 tablespoons of water).

Return fish to pan, coat with piccata sauce. Serve with lemon slices over pasta or with vegetables.

Recipe by Shawn Williams.

Skillet chicken fajitas

Ingredients

1kg boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced thin

2 tbsp cilantro, or parsley if you don’t like cilantro

2tsp olive oil

1tsp dried oregano, crushed between the palms of your hands

1tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp hot sauce (optional)

¼ tsp granulated garlic

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Juice of half a lime

Peppers and onions:

2 tsp olive oil

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

½ of an onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp chili powder

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Method

In a large bowl combine all of the chicken ingredients minus the lime juice and the pepper and onion ingredients. Toss the chicken in the marinade until coated, cover, and refrigerate for 15-30 minutes.

Preheat the cast-iron skillet over high heat with 2 teaspoons of oil. When the skillet is hot add in the sliced peppers, onion, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Sauté the peppers and onions for about 4 minutes or until they are golden and have softened slightly. Remove the peppers and onions from the skillet on to a plate and set aside.

Add another 2 teaspoons of oil to the hot skillet. Add in the chicken mixture and sauté until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink.

Add the peppers and onions back into the skillet along with the juice of half a lime. Cook everything for another minute then serve immediately. Serve the fajitas in lettuce cups or on tortillas and top with pico de gallo if desired.

Recipe by Danae Halliday.

Black bean soup

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

¼ - ½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes, or more to taste

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp sea salt

¼ tsp ground fresh pepper

3 425g cans black beans

1 ½ cups vegetable (or chicken) broth

1 400g can fire-roasted tomatoes with green chilies, undrained (or diced tomatoes of choice)

Optional garnishes: fresh cilantro, sour cream, queso fresco cheese,

Diced avocado, lime wedges, tortilla chips

Method

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are soft but not brown, about 5-7 minutes. Add the red chili flakes salt, pepper, and cumin and sauté for another 3-4 minutes until fragrant.

Drain and rinse two cans of black beans and add to the pot with the onions, then add the veggie or chicken broth and stir to combine. Use an immersion blender to blend all ingredients in the pot until smooth. (if you don't have an immersion blender, carefully blend in a blender in batches if necessary).

Drain and rinse the third can of black beans and add them to the pot (these will stay whole, not pureed). Add the tomatoes and green chilies, stir until combined, then bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. If the soup is too thick, add additional broth to thin as desired. Garnish with toppings of choice.

Recipe by Michele Keegan.