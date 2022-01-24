RECIPES: Frozen treats to beat the summer heat

I could make a list of all the things I love about summer but a heatwave is not one of them. When the heat becomes absolutely unbearable all you want to do is melt into a pool.

January is one of the hottest months of the year in South Africa. And, while we try to take advantage of the hot weather, it can be hard to find ways to stay cool and still enjoy the summer day. To help you beat the heat this summer and stay as cool as a cucumber, Juicy Delicious South Africa and chef Jenny Morris have shared some amazing frozen treat recipes that you can make at home using stone fruit. Chilled fresh and fruity plums, peaches, and nectarines are excellent for cooling down on a hot summer’s day.

Besides packing a low-calorie nutritious punch, these stone fruits are incredibly versatile and delicious. They are great on their own straight from the fridge and make the most refreshing frozen treats. Jam-packed with frosty flavour, Morris puts plums to good use with her revitalising frozen plum lollies that are loaded with yummy goodness.

With peaches in peak season, you can also try your hand at her frozen peach and yoghurt shake that captures the flavours of summer in a glass. Morris suggests pouring the peach shake into a flask for your child to enjoy perfectly chilled at school. Frozen plum lollies. Picture: Supplied Frozen plum lollies

Serves: 12 Ingredients 8 fat plums

½ cup raw honey ½ tsp vanilla extract 2 cups natural yoghurt

Method Cut a cross into the base of each plum and plunge into boiling water, remove with a slotted spoon. Peel off the skins and remove the flesh from the stone. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake holders.

Blend the plum flesh, honey, vanilla extract, and yoghurt in a food processor until smooth. Taste and add a little more honey if too tart. Divide the mixture between the muffin holes and freeze till firm.

When almost firm, insert a lolly stick into each one. Frozen peach and yoghurt shake. Picture: Supplied Frozen peach and yoghurt shake Serves: 4

Ingredients 2 cups vanilla ice cream. 1 banana sliced and frozen

1½ cups chopped and frozen dessert peaches 1 cup Greek yoghurt Method