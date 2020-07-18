RECIPES: Have a French affair

French food is often perceived as intimidating and overpriced. We have all seen the movies, read the magazine reviews and seen videos of people talking about the excellence of French cuisine and how you haven't lived until you have dined in a restaurant in Paris. The legendary Julia Child was so obsessed with getting French cuisine right, that she even attended a cooking class that helped her perfect the art of French cooking. She was instrumental in taking French style cooking to the United States and made it popular there. Even here in South Africa, French cuisine is seen as the pinnacle and if you land yourself a job at a top restaurant, you need to be brilliant in cooking like the French. However, this has also made French cuisine highly inaccessible and seen as only for well-healed people, which is not necessarily true. Below, some of South Africa’s greatest culinary maestros share some of their favourite traditional French recipes to help bring the magic of France into your own home.

Creamy Prawn Bisque by the Chilli chocolate chefs. Picture: Supplied

Creamy Prawn Bisque by the Chilli chocolate chefs

Prawns are often used in French cuisine and this delicious recipe from the Chilli Chocolate Chefs is packed with French flavour in an easy and delicious dish that will certainly transport you to the fine dining restaurants Paris is famous for.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

1tblsp crushed garlic

1tsp dried mixed herbs

1 carrot, grated

1 onion, finely chopped

2 sprigs thyme

250g prawns, shelled and deveined

30ml tomato paste

500ml water

500ml cream

Salt

Crushed black pepper

Garnish

2tbsp butter

1tsp lemon pepper

2tsp crushed garlic

Parsley

Method

Heat the butter in a pot.

Add in the carrots, onions, and cook for 2 minutes.

Add in the garlic, thyme, and mixed herbs and cook for a few minutes.

Add in ¾ of the prawns, tomato paste, water and simmer for 15 minutes.

Blend the mix in a food processor until smooth and creamy.

Place back in the pot and add the cream.

Season with salt and black pepper.

For the garnish: Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the remaining prawns with butter, garlic, lemon pepper, and parsley.

Spoon the soup into the bowls and top with the garlic prawns.

Drizzle with cream and ideally serve with pesto puffs.

Seabass with lentil curry and pickled cucumber by Chef David Higgs. Picture: Elsa Young

Seabass with lentil curry and pickled cucumber by Chef David Higgs

David Higgs reveals that he is massively influenced by both French cuisine and technique and one of his favourite French recipes is a sea bass paired with lentil curry and pickled cucumber. David admits that he loves using Seabass when whipping up French-inspired cuisine and admits that the fish has the opportunity to deliver some exquisite flavours. This recipe can also be found in his cookbook ‘Mile 8: A Book About Cooking.’

Serves: 8

Ingredients

Seabass

640g sea bass, filleted, skin on

Salt and pepper

Lemon zest, for sprinkling

Lentil curry

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely grated

2 cloves garlic, grated on a Microplane

5g ground cumin

3g mustard seeds

2 tomatoes, skin removed and finely chopped

8g wet seafood masala

5g brown sugar

350g brown lentils, cleaned

200ml tomato juice

250ml vegetable stock

Salt and pepper, to season

Lemon, for squeezing

Pickled cucumber

200ml rice wine vinegar pickle

2 cucumbers, peeled and seeded

32 sprigs micro coriander – 4 per serving

72 small fennel blossoms – 9 per serving

Method

Cut the filleted sea bass into 80g portions; do not remove the skin. Grill the fish skin side down first and turn when the flesh begins to change from translucent to white. Season with salt and pepper and finish with lemon zest.

Fry the onions, carrot, and garlic until translucent. Add the spices and continue to cook for a few minutes. Add the finely chopped tomatoes, seafood masala, brown sugar, lentils, tomato juice, and vegetable stock. Cover with a cartouche (paper or silicone lid). Simmer for 1 hour until the curry sauce thickens slightly, but be careful not to overcook the lentils – they should be soft but remain whole. Adjust seasoning if necessary and finish with a squeeze of lemon. Allow to cool, and then refrigerate for a day before serving – curries develop flavour as they stand. Warm the curry gently in a pot as needed.

Pour the cold pickling liquid into a vacuum bag. Add the cucumber and vacuum seal. Refrigerate and leave for 24–36 hours. Remove the cucumber from the vacuum bag and slice into ribbons on a mandolin or use a peeler.

To assemble, arrange each plate as you wish, or by following the photo. Spoon 45g warm lentil curry onto each plate. Place the seabass on top of the lentils. Position 2 ribbons of the cold cucumber pickle beside the curry, and garnish with 4 sprigs micro coriander and 9 fennel blossoms.

Steak with mustard butter and French fries by the Chilli Chocolate Chefs. Picture: Supplied

Steak with mustard butter and French fries by the Chilli Chocolate Chefs

Bread often plays an important role when it comes to French cuisine and the Chilli Chocolate Boys have curated a way that encompasses both the importance of bread and meat and how the two can complement each other in the most French way possible.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

8 pieces beef fillet, thinly sliced (2cm thick)

½tsp black pepper

½tsp salt

½tsp chilli powder

1tsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

Olive oil

1 loaf ciabatta bread

For the mustard butter

1tbsp butter

1tsp wholegrain mustard

Method

Pat the steaks dry and rub them with salt, black pepper, chilli powder, and coriander.

Toss in olive oil.

Lightly toast the ciabatta in a light butter and garlic and leave aside.

Cook the steak on the griddle pan over high heat till well seared on each side.

Place one piece on the ciabatta bread.

Top with a blob of mustard butter. Serve with fries and fresh herbs.

Recipes sourced by That Food Guy.



