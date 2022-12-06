RECIPES: Here’s how to cook with ‘Extra Virgin Olive Oil’ this Christmas

Rumour has it that a good Christmas dish should include extra virgin olive oil among its ingredients. Not only because of its quality point on the menu but also because of its high antioxidant properties and because it is the healthiest vegetable fat in the world.

To give you some inspiration, SA Olive shares two tasty dishes for you to try using EVOO and olives this festive season. Smoked trout and olive frittata. Picture: Supplied Smoked trout and olive frittata by Christine Capendale Serves: 4

Ingredients 8 free-range eggs 80ml milk

40ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 medium onion, sliced and sautéed in a bit of EVOO until cooked and caramelised 250ml grated cheddar cheese

180g flaked hot-smoked trout 15 olives, pips removed and halved 15ml chopped dill

Salt and black pepper to taste More dill for garnish Method

Preheat the oven to 180 ˚C. Add the EVOO to a large greased or non-stick frying pan and heat slightly. Beat together the eggs, milk, and salt and pepper.

Pour the egg mixture into the frying pan (heat must be low), place the lid on, and cook for a few minutes (about 4 minutes). Remove the lid and sprinkle the cheese, onion, smoked trout, and olives over the half-cooked egg. Place the pan into the oven (cover the handle with a wet cloth or aluminum foil to prevent it from burning or scorching if it’s not oven-proof).

Bake in the oven for about 5 minutes until the egg is set. Sprinkle the chopped dill over just before serving. Baked chicken with potatoes and olives. Picture: Supplied Baked chicken with potatoes and olives by Selina Sukhdeo Karim

Ingredients 1 braai pack of chicken washed and cut into smaller pieces if required 4 medium potatoes cut into cubes

A handful or two of local olives drained from brine 1 large stem of rosemary (approximately 10 cm or more) 4 large cloves of garlic crushed

Salt and pepper 4 tbsp of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Method

Start with a heavy-based casserole or pot that is oven safe. Add four tablespoons of EVOO to the pot and place this on the stove at medium to high heat. While this warms up, evenly season your chicken and potatoes on all sides with a little salt and pepper.

Place the chicken skin side down in the pan and cook until this is well browned, with a lid on. Preheat the oven to 200C. Mix the crushed garlic in the EVOO and brush over the chicken.

Turn the chicken over, add the potatoes and rosemary leaves to the pan and repeat the browning process. Add the olives to the pan. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Place the pan into the oven without a lid for about 10 to 15 minutes or until the potatoes become crispy. Remove from the oven and serve immediately with some artisanal bread, a fresh salad, or couscous. Top tip: If you need gravy, remove all the contents from the pan, and put the pan back on the stove. Deglaze the pan with wine or cream (about a cup) and reduce this to a thickened gravy form.