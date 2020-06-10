RECIPES: Here’s what you can bake after banana bread

Looking back at the past two months, there have been different stages of quarantine. At the beginning of the lockdown, there was panic shopping. After that, we saw people making banana bread. The way banana bread has been trending, I often ask myself - were some of us even self-isolating if we did not make banana bread? Somehow, it became the unofficial baked good of coronavirus. Everyone, it seems, was making it. But, now that there is less hype on banana bread, you can try baking these goods that are close to and easy to make as banana-bread.

Greek yoghurt lemon loaf

Ingredients

½ cup butter, melted

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 lemon zested

2 tbsp lemon juice

¾ cup 2% greek yogurt

3 eggs

1 ½ cup flour

2tsp baking powder

½tsp salt

For the glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

2tbsp milk

1tbsp lemon juice

Method

Preheat your oven to 170 degrees Celsius and line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix the lemon zest into the granulated sugar with your fingers to enhance the lemon flavour.

Add the melted butter to the sugar mixture and whisk until smooth and light.

Whisk in the Greek yogurt and lemon juice, followed by the eggs.

Fold in the dry ingredients (the batter will get thick but don't over mix).

Pour the batter into the pan and smooth it out. Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick in the centre comes out clean.

Place the loaf on a cooling rack and while waiting, make the glaze.

Whisk the powdered sugar, milk, and lemon juice until smooth.

When the lemon loaf is almost cooled, pour the lemon glaze on top.

Store the loaf in the fridge for up to a week.

Recipe by Mapleetchocolat.

Carrot cake

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 cup brown sugar

1tsp vanilla

1 cup canned pineapple juice

½ cup veg oil

2 cups grated carrots

½ cup chopped walnuts

Mixed together:

2 ½ cups flour

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonates of soda

½ tsp cinnamon

Method

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees.

With an electric mixer on high speed, beat eggs with sugar and vanilla for 2 minutes or until fluffy.

While mixing, Add oil and juice and mix just until they blend.

Add flour mixture gradually while beating until it is well incorporated.

Turn the mixer off.

With a spoon, it spatula, add the carrots and walnuts and mix carefully.

Transfer mix to a greased pan (I grease it with veg oil).

Bake for around 45-50 minutes.

Recipe by Healthylicious by Sara.