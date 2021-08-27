RECIPES: How eggs can improve your cocktail-making game

From toasted meringue tops to a silky smooth mouthfeel, adding eggs to your cocktails will take them up that extra notch. For the creamiest cocktails, try infusing eggs into the mixture. While the concept may seem bizarre to some, to mixologists who prepare alcoholic beverages on a regular basis, it forms part of an incredible technique that is silky smooth on the palate.

If you’re into aesthetics, and a beautiful presentation brings you joy, then frothing up your cocktails with egg whites is an absolute must. The method of shaking eggs in cocktail mixtures is similar to what happens when making a meringue – the mixture becomes pale and aerated, fully infusing with the other ingredients. Then, when it’s poured into a glass, magic happens as a light, fluffy foam settles at the top, ideal for keeping garnishes like edible flowers and whole spices afloat.

From toasted marshmallows to meringue whipped into heavenly perfection, eggs also make for some of the most delectable garnishes for cocktails. When egg whites are whipped, the egg proteins form a network that stabilises the air bubbles, simultaneously, sugar dissolves in the liquid to form a glossy, sticky liquid that stabilises the structure. Some cocktail recipes call for whole eggs, offering the best of both worlds with every sip.

The egg yolk adds a rich, custardy sweetness while the white contributes to the mouthfeel of the drink. When balanced out with fresh ingredients, spices, liquor and ice, the two parts of the egg combine for something extra special. Pasteurised eggs, also known as “safe eggs”, are recommended for any food or drink that includes raw eggs.

The pasteurisation process is designed to kill bacteria inside the egg and protect against food-borne illnesses. At the grocery store or market, check your eggs for cracks or anything else that does not seem right to you, just to be sure. 3 cocktail recipes enhanced by the texture and flavour of eggs:

28g white rum 28g white wine 14g lemon juice

14g simple syrup 14g orange juice 1 egg white (farm fresh, medium)

Champagne or sparkling wine Twist of orange peel METHOD

Shake all the ingredients, except champagne/sparkling wine, in a shaker, until the egg white becomes fluffy. Add ice and shake again, until the mixture is cool. Fill a large rock of crushed ice in a coupé glass and double strain the mix in the serving glass.

Finally, fill in some champagne. Serve with orange zest. Clover Club By @moodymixologist

14g raspberry syrup 14g lemon juice 1 egg white

METHOD Combine all the ingredients in a shaker without ice, and dry shake for 30 seconds. Add ice and shake until chilled.

Strain the cocktail into a coupé glass and garnish with a wand of raspberries. Bourbon and blood orange By @morrisons

150ml bourbon ⁣ 500ml blood orange juice⁣ 2 egg whites⁣

125g caster sugar⁣ Orange slices to garnish⁣ METHOD

Whisk the egg whites until you can make stiff peaks then gradually add the sugar, whisking into stiff peaks with each spoonful. Add the mixture into a piping bag. ⁣ Put the bourbon, bitters, maple syrup and some ice in a cocktail shaker and shake well.⁣ Divide the mixture between four glasses and top up with the orange juice⁣