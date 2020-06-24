RECIPES: How to make delicious blueberry muffins at home
It is without a doubt winter. I can tell. My hands and feet are always cold and my lips are chapped and in constant need of moisturising.
But besides the dryness that winter brings, it's also a time to snuggle on the couch or in bed and eat hearty foods, like thick winter soups, stews, and more.
We drink hot drinks, hot tea with honey and lemon, hot coffee, and, of course, hot chocolate (with a bit of red wine- try it, it's delicious!)
One of my favourite things to snack on during the season are muffins. While they are good at any time of the year, there is something special about them in the cold weather, especially with hot chocolate or coffee.
They are warm and sweet and often filled with fruits that make them delicious and can be nutritious (maybe). Think comfort food here. So, keep warm and enjoy delicious blueberry muffins at the comfort of your own home with these recipes.
Blueberry muffins
Ingredients
- 1 cup of coconut milk
- 1tsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 ½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup and 2 tbsp white granulated sugar
- ¼ cup and 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- Zest of lemon juice
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- Line a muffin tin with paper liners and set aside. In a bowl, mix the milk and apple cider vinegar, and set aside while you mix the dry ingredients.
- Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In the same bowl as the milk and vinegar, add the sugar, oil, vanilla, and lemon zest.
- Add the wet to the dry ingredients.
- Don’t over mix, a few lumps are fine.
- Using a silicone spatula, gently fold the blueberries into the mix.
- Pour ¼ cup of batter into each of the muffin liners. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean.
Recipe by Recipes of Holy.
Lemon poppy seed muffins with lemon curd filling
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups lemon curd, refrigerated overnight
Muffin batter
- 8 tbsp butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 whole eggs
- 2 tbsp poppy seeds
- Zest of one lemon
- 1 ½ cups whole milk plain yogurt (not Greek yogurt)
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Topping
- 2 tbsp sparkling sugar
- Zest of one lemon
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- Place muffin papers into a standard large muffin tin and spray the insides of the papers with kitchen pan spray. Set aside.
- Make a half batch of lemon curd, or make the entire batch and use the remainder in this recipe. Cool overnight according to the directions. You could alternatively purchase readymade lemon curd.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat butter until creamy and pale in colour.
- Add sugar and beat until creamy and fluffy, about four more minutes.
- With the mixer running on low, add in one egg at a time, mix, scrape bowl and mix again.
- Add the poppy seeds, zest of one lemon, and the plain yogurt and mix to combine.
- Scrape again and mix once.
- In a large bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- With the mixer running on low, slowly add the dry ingredients and mix just until incorporated.
- Add the lemon juice and mix once.
- Scrape the bowl and mix again by hand with the rubber spatula.
- Try not to over mix.
- With an ice-cream scoop, divide the batter between the 12 prepared muffin papers.
- Place the sparkling sugar and zest in a small bowl and toss with a fork.
- Then sprinkle over the tops of the 12 muffins.
- Bake in the center of the oven for 20-25 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean and the tops are slightly brown.
- Cool on a wire rack until room temperature.
- Place lemon curd in a pastry bag with a large round tip.
- Using an apple corer, remove some of the muffin by twisting down to about half the muffin and remove.
- Use the pastry bag and fill the hole letting it come above the muffin top. Alternatively, you could use a teaspoon to fill the hole with lemon curd.
- Serve with additional lemon curd on the side.
Recipe by A Family Feast.
Cinnamon crust blueberry muffins
Ingredients
- 100g frozen blueberries
- 300g self-raising flour
- 200g caster sugar
- 150ml vegetable oil
- 200ml plant-based milk
- For the cinnamon crust
- 50g caster sugar
- 25g plain flour
- 25g vegan butter
- 1tsp cinnamon
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180 degrees.
- First, make your cinnamon crust.
- Mix your vegan butter, sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a bowl until combined.
- Sieve your flour and sugar into another bowl.
- Add your blueberries.
- Then add your wet ingredients and mix, don’t worry about lumps.
- Spoon into bun cases.
- Get your cinnamon crust mix and crumble over the top of the mixtures (put on as much as you want).
- Put in the oven for about 25 mins or until a cocktail stick comes out clean.
Recipe by Bananas Bites.