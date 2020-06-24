RECIPES: How to make delicious blueberry muffins at home

It is without a doubt winter. I can tell. My hands and feet are always cold and my lips are chapped and in constant need of moisturising.

But besides the dryness that winter brings, it's also a time to snuggle on the couch or in bed and eat hearty foods, like thick winter soups, stews, and more.

We drink hot drinks, hot tea with honey and lemon, hot coffee, and, of course, hot chocolate (with a bit of red wine- try it, it's delicious!)

One of my favourite things to snack on during the season are muffins. While they are good at any time of the year, there is something special about them in the cold weather, especially with hot chocolate or coffee.

They are warm and sweet and often filled with fruits that make them delicious and can be nutritious (maybe). Think comfort food here. So, keep warm and enjoy delicious blueberry muffins at the comfort of your own home with these recipes.