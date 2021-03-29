RECIPES: How to make your own avocado-infused chocolate treats this Easter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When you think of Easter one of the sweet treats that usually come to mind is chocolate eggs. Perhaps you’re wondering how chocolate could ever be bettered, but it can – by simply adding avocado. This combination might sound bizarre to many but is something that should be tried before being judged. Quite possibly the next big thing in perfect food duos since avocado and toast could be chocolate and avocado blended blissfully creating an extremely smooth and luxurious taste sensation. And with the avocado season upon us, there is no excuse not to include one of the world’s most versatile fruits into many of your Easter weekend meals.

Below are quick and simple recipes on how to make your avocado chocolate treats this holiday.

Avocado chocolate brownies

Ingredients

1 large or 2 medium, ripe avocados (skin and pit removed)

½ cup pure maple syrup, honey, or agave syrup

¼ cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup plain flour

½ cup cocoa powder

½ tsp salt or a pinch of sea salt

½ cup chocolate chips or cocoa nibs

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a lightly greased 23cm baking dish.

In a food processor, add the avocado, maple syrup, and sugar. Blend well. Then add the eggs and vanilla extract. Mix well so that all the ingredients are blended. Make sure to scrape down the sides.

Slowly add the flour, baking soda, salt, and cocoa and stir well.

Turn off the processor and remove the blade. Stir in the chocolate chips using a spoon or spatula.

Spread the batter into the baking dish evenly. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until done. Test the middle of the batter with a knife or toothpick to ensure it is fully baked and that no batter sticks to the knife or toothpick.

Remove from heat and let cool before cutting into squares.

Avocado chocolate icing

Makes: 1 cup, enough for 12 cupcakes or 1 tray brownies.

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pit removed

½ cup cocoa powder

6 - 8 tbsp pure maple syrup or honey (if not vegan)

¼ tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch salt

2 tbsp oil (optional)

Method

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and whizz until smooth. A couple of tablespoons of avocado oil or melted coconut oil may be added if needed for a smooth consistency.

If the icing splits or separates from the additional oil, place the icing in a bowl and whisk in

2 - 3 teaspoons of ice-cold water.

Use immediately to ice cupcakes or chocolate brownies.

Recipes by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.