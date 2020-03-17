RECIPES: How to make your own edible bowls at home

I love eating homemade meals, but in reality cooking can be exhausting. I think it is safe to say that the last thing I look forward to at the end of dinner is doing the dishes. So, with edible bowls, one can save a lot of time on dishes.

Edible bowls also help cut down our use of plastic dishware.

According to Wonder How To, here are inventive ways to make your food both fun and functional.

Quick, Easy No-Bake Cheesecake in Apple Cups. Picture: Supplied

Quick, Easy No-Bake Cheesecake in Apple Cups

Whether you make the homemade cheesecake filling or use a store-bought one, these cheesecake-stuffed apples are a fun way to serve dessert.

Ingredients

Two 1kg packages cream cheese, at room temperature

¼ cup white sugar

1tsp pure vanilla extract

1tsp lemon juice

1 cup heavy whipping cream

8 small to medium apples, hollowed out to make cups

Method

Beat the cream cheese until smooth.

Add the sugar, vanilla, and lemon juice slowly, then beat until everything is blended. In a separate bowl, beat the whipping cream until peaks start to form.

Slowly add the whipped cream into the cream cheese while beating together.

When well-combined, pour into individual hollowed apples. Chill for about 4 hours before serving. Top with graham cracker crust topping or chocolate shavings.

Taco Bowls. Picture: The Yummy Life.

Taco Bowls

Taco salads in hard shells are nothing new, but this is a foolproof way to make healthier and better-tasting tortilla bowls at home.

Ingredients

15 -20cm corn tortillas

Canola oil cooking spray

Method

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius.

Heat tortillas until warm. Coat each side of 4 tortillas with cooking spray. (Keep the remaining 4 tortillas covered).

Turn a 12-cup muffin tin upside down. Nestle a tortilla in the space between 4 cups to form a "bowl."

Repeat with 3 more tortillas, making 4 bowls total. Bake until firm and beginning to brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with the remaining 4 tortillas.