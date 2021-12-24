RECIPES: Last-minute Christmas dinner ideas to impress

Left everything until the last minute? Don’t stress! These quick and easy recipes will have you whipping up a delicious Christmas feast in no time. delicious duck liver parfait with cumberland sauce, salad of curly endive and french bread Duck liver parfait

ingredients 1kg duck liver 500ml milk

10x eggs 120g red onion diced 800g butter melted

200g butter melted 250ml port 250ml brandy

20g fresh thyme 1x star anise 5g salt

5g coarse ground black pepper Method Soak duck livers in milk overnight.

Drain and trim off excess sinew and fat. Sautéed onions until soft. Add garlic and thyme and sauté for another 30 seconds.

Add port, brandy, and star anise. Reduce by two-thirds. Remove the star anise.

Place mixture into a blender with livers and blend. Add one egg at a time. Slowly add the 800g of melted butter until incorporated.

Pass the mixture through a drum sieve and season with salt and pepper. Pour mixture equally between 4x1 litre chafing dishes. Place dishes into a standard gastronome and add water until it comes halfway up the dish.

Cover with foil and bake in a bain-marie at 120 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and check that it's cooked. Allow cooling for 30 minutes.

Then pour the 200g melted butter over them. Close up of crusted lamb ribs cutlets with bone rar medium roasted on wooden cutting board with knife and herbs. Top view. Meat food Lavender and cashew nut crust lamb Serves: 5

Ingredients 1kg lamb saddle excess fat removed 30ml oil

3 whole garlic cloves unpeeled 10ml hot English mustard 100g lavender dried and chopped

100g of cashew nuts roasted and chopped very finely 10g onion powder 10g garlic powder

10g salt 800g bread crumbs Method

Mix all dry ingredients together evenly and set aside to be used later. Roll lamb saddle and tie with butcher's string until it resembles a sausage. Rub with English mustard. Season with salt and pepper and allow to stand at room temp for 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan until oil starts to smoke. Seal the lamb in the pan until golden brown all the way around. Smash the garlic once to release oils.

Add to the pan and reduce heat to a simmer. Fry garlic for 2 minutes, be careful not to burn it. Place garlic and lamb into an oven dish.

Spoon the rendered fat over the lamb. Roast at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes (this should take you to medium). Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes

Remove the butcher's string. Roll the lamb in the lavender crust until fully coated. Slice and serve with sides of your choice.

Creme brulee dessert with blueberries and mint leaves. Close up. White chocolate and lavender crème brulee Serves: 12 Ingredients

12x egg yolks 1lt cream 120g white chocolate

50g castor sugar 10ml vanilla essence Method

Heat cream, vanilla essence, sugar, and castor sugar in a saucepan continuously stirring until chocolate is melted do not allow to boil. Allow cooling. Whisk in the egg yolks.

Pour mixture through a cloth to remove chalaza cords. Pour into 12 ramekins. Bake at bain-marie at 160 degrees Celsius covered in foil.

When the custard is a jelly-like consistency, remove it from the oven and bain-marie. Do not get water into the crème Brule at any point. Allow cooling at room temperature.