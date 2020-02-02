RECIPES: Snacks for a healthy school lunch









Yummy Frozen Peach Shake. Pictures: Supplied With stone fruits such as peaches, plums and nectarines still readily available in stores, it’s easy to include these fruits in their lunch boxes. To inspire your daily lunchbox preparation – or to give your kids a surprise when they get home, we have two tasty ideas for you. Honeyed Nectarine filled Pancakes (Serves 8 - 10)

Jenny Morris Pictures: Supplied The Pancakes Make the pancakes upfront, they warm well in microwave if want to serve them hot.

2 cups sifted flour

2 XL eggs

250 ml milk

125 ml Vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbls caster sugar

250 ml soda water or sparkling water

In the bowl of a food processor place all the ingredients except the soda water a d blend together well, now add the soda water and blend. Rest the batter for 30 minutes before making the pancakes.

Spray a frying pan with none stick cooking spray. Heat the pan to a medium high heat.

Ladle some batter into the pan and swirl to coat the base of the pan. Cook for one minute each side a d the place the cooked pancake onto a plate, continue till you have used up all the batter.

If you have any left-over pancakes keep them till the next day, warm then and serve them with a drizzle of honey for breakfast.

The Honeyed Nectarine Filling

10 large Nectarines

100 g butter

75g caster sugar

3 tbls honey

Pinch of salt

100 roughly chopped almonds

2 tablespoons of water if needed.

250 g softened cream cheese

125 ml fresh cream

Stone and cut the nectarines into small blocks, set aside till needed.

In a large frying pan place the butter, sugar and honey, heat gently until sugar starts to melt, stir the nuts and cook stirring for 2 minutes, add the nectarines and stir to coat with the sugar mixture, add a little water if needed, simmer for 4 minutes, remove from the heat.

Lay the pancakes out onto a flat surface.

Divide the nectarine filling in half reserving the remaining half to garnish the top of the pancakes with.

Stir the cream cheese and cream into half of the Nectarine mixture, divide it between the pancakes. Place some filling down the centre of each pancake and roll into a cigar.

Place onto a serving plate, spoon over some of the cooked Nectarine mixture, dust with Icing sugar, garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and serve.

Yummy Frozen Peach Shake

By Jenny Morris

While peaches are at their peak and in season why not freeze some so that you can enjoy them once the season has passed, or them at the ready if the craving for a yummy peach shake hits you.

Make half the recipe and decant into a flask for your child to enjoy at school or serve it to the family on a hot summer’s day.

Ingredients:

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 banana Sliced and frozen

1 and 1/2 cups chopped dessert peaches frozen

1 cup Greek yogurt

Method

Remove the frozen fruit from the freezer and place it in a blender with the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth, pour into glasses and garnish with fresh mint.