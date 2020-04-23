RECIPES: Spice up your cooking with mushrooms

Are you finding cooking at home a rather difficult task? Below, we have the ultimate mushroom recipes you should know how to cook to get you going. Adding vegetables like mushrooms can bring a punch to any recipe. Mushrooms are rich and savoury, with a hearty texture that can make your meals feel more substantial. Bacon Mushroom and Gruyere Frittata. Picture: Supplied Bacon, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Gruyere and Potato Frittata Serves: 6 Ingredients

10ml oil

15ml butter

250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

5 spring onions

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

125g streaky bacon, grilled and diced

2 medium potatoes, cooked

100g gruyere cheese, grated

6-8 eggs

Salt and milled black pepper

To serve

Crispy bacon

Fried mushrooms

Rocket salad

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Heat the oil and butter in a pan and fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes. Add the spring onions and red pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the bacon, potatoes and cheese. Gently combine. Transfer the mixture to a well-greased tin or oven proof round casserole.

Whisk the eggs together and season well with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the mushroom mixture and bake in the oven for 25 – 30 minutes, or until the centre is just cooked. Allow to stand for five minutes, before unmolding or slicing from the tin. Serve warm or at room temperature, topped with extra crispy bacon, fried mushrooms and a rocket salad.

Mushroom and Chicken Quesadilla. Picture: Supplied

Mushroom and Chicken Quesadilla

Makes: 1

Ingredients

10ml oil

1 chicken breast fillet, sliced

205g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

3ml paprika

1 can red kidney beans, drained

2 large flat wraps

5ml ground cumin or taco spice

100g guacamole

100g cheddar cheese, grated

Fresh salsa

Finely dice 1 red onion

2 tomatoes

Method

Heat the oil in a pan and fry the chicken until cooked. Transfer to a plate and return the pan to the stove. Fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes. Add the reserved chicken and the paprika. Cook for 1 minute and set aside. Place the beans and cumin into a mixing bowl and roughly mash with a fork. Lay a wrap on a flat surface and spread the bean mixture on top. Top with the reserved mushroom and chicken mixture, guacamole, cheddar cheese and fresh salsa.

Lay the second wrap on top of the filling. Heat a large, non-stick pan on the stove and slide the quesadilla into the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes, turn (using a plate to assist) and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes. Alternatively, place the quesadilla under a hot grill for 1-2 minutes, per side, sliced into wedges and serve.

Recipe by The South African Mushroom Farmers' Association.



