RECIPES: Spice up your cooking with mushrooms
Are you finding cooking at home a rather difficult task? Below, we have the ultimate mushroom recipes you should know how to cook to get you going.
Adding vegetables like mushrooms can bring a punch to any recipe. Mushrooms are rich and savoury, with a hearty texture that can make your meals feel more substantial.
Bacon, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Gruyere and Potato Frittata
Serves: 6
Ingredients
10ml oil
15ml butter
250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced
5 spring onions
1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced
125g streaky bacon, grilled and diced
2 medium potatoes, cooked
100g gruyere cheese, grated
6-8 eggs
Salt and milled black pepper
To serve
Crispy bacon
Fried mushrooms
Rocket salad
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C. Heat the oil and butter in a pan and fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes. Add the spring onions and red pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the bacon, potatoes and cheese. Gently combine. Transfer the mixture to a well-greased tin or oven proof round casserole.
Whisk the eggs together and season well with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the mushroom mixture and bake in the oven for 25 – 30 minutes, or until the centre is just cooked. Allow to stand for five minutes, before unmolding or slicing from the tin. Serve warm or at room temperature, topped with extra crispy bacon, fried mushrooms and a rocket salad.
Mushroom and Chicken Quesadilla
Makes: 1
Ingredients
10ml oil
1 chicken breast fillet, sliced
205g button mushrooms, thickly sliced
3ml paprika
1 can red kidney beans, drained
2 large flat wraps
5ml ground cumin or taco spice
100g guacamole
100g cheddar cheese, grated
Fresh salsa
Finely dice 1 red onion
2 tomatoes
Method
Heat the oil in a pan and fry the chicken until cooked. Transfer to a plate and return the pan to the stove. Fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes. Add the reserved chicken and the paprika. Cook for 1 minute and set aside. Place the beans and cumin into a mixing bowl and roughly mash with a fork. Lay a wrap on a flat surface and spread the bean mixture on top. Top with the reserved mushroom and chicken mixture, guacamole, cheddar cheese and fresh salsa.
Lay the second wrap on top of the filling. Heat a large, non-stick pan on the stove and slide the quesadilla into the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes, turn (using a plate to assist) and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes. Alternatively, place the quesadilla under a hot grill for 1-2 minutes, per side, sliced into wedges and serve.
Recipe by The South African Mushroom Farmers' Association.