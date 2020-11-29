RECIPES: Stone fruit treats your little ones will love this summer

It’s stone fruit season in South Africa. With an abundance of fresh peaches, plums, and nectarines in season over the summer season, this is the perfect opportunity to get the little ones to help you out in the kitchen with a quick fruity recipe or two. Not only will they be learning while they have some fun with you but they will also get to savour something sweet, delicious, and healthy. Here are three stone fruit recipes that you can try this weekend. Why not let your kids help by whipping the cream for the ice-cream, popping out the plum jelly sweets once set, or simply spooning the nectarine puree into the lolly moulds?

Ice-cream with rosewater plums by Caro Alberts

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 can condensed milk

2 cups high fat cream

1tsp vanilla extract

2tbsp beetroot juice

10 plums

¼ cup orange juice (can also be water)

¼ cup of sugar

2tsp rosewater

Pinch of salt

Method

Whip the cream until stiff peaks form.

Fold through the rest of the ingredients.

Pour into a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours or until frozen.

To make the plums cut them in half and remove the pips.

Add all the ingredients including the plums to a shallow saucepan and leave to simmer over medium heat for 15 minutes.

Serve with dollops of homemade ice-cream.

Plum jelly sweets by Jenny Morris

Makes: 24 – 30 (depending on the size of the mold)

Ingredients

15 plums, halved and stoned

½ cup of water

½ cup castor sugar

6 tbsp of Gelatine powder

Silicone mold of your choice

Non-stick cooking spray

Method

Place the plums in a small saucepan with the water and simmer until soft. Place in a blender and process until smooth. Strain the liquid through a sieve and return to the pot (alternatively, if you have a juicer, simply juice the fruit and place it in the saucepan).

Add the castor sugar and dissolve over low heat.

Sponge the gelatin in a little water, according to the package instructions.

Once sponged, place the gelatin in the warm plum liquid and stir to dissolve.

Lightly spray your mold with the non-stick spray and place on a baking tray. Carefully pour the liquid into the mold – using a jug – and place in the fridge for an hour and a half, or until set. Pop-out and enjoy!

Nectarine, maple, and yoghurt popsicles by Zola Nene

Makes: 8

Ingredients

3 nectarines, chopped

½ orange juice (reserve the zest for the yoghurt layer)

2 tbsp. maple syrup

250ml full cream plain yoghurt

100ml milk

1tsp vanilla extract

Zest of one orange, finely grated

¼ cup maple syrup

100g ginger biscuits, crushed

4 tbsp. melted butter

To serve:

50g dark chocolate, melted

Method

Place the nectarines, orange juice, and maple syrup into a pot, then simmer until the nectarines are soft.

Place into a blender and puree until smooth.

Spoon nectarine puree ⅓ full into the lolly moulds.

Whisk together the yoghurt, milk; orange zest, and maple syrup, then carefully spoon into the moulds onto the fruit mixture, leaving space for the cookie mixture.

Mix the crushed ginger biscuits and butter then add as the final layer in the lolly moulds.

Carefully push the lolly sticks through, then freeze until completely set before unmoulding.

Before serving, drizzle with melted chocolate.

You can also check out more recipes on spring and summer produce in the latest issue of the IOL Food Magazine.

Click here to read.