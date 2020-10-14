RECIPES: These juicy chicken burgers will awaken your taste buds
For all burger lovers out there, we all know there is nothing like a delicious, meaty, juicy burger to munch on while relaxing.
Burgers have, over the years, become a favourite for many of us as they are packed with flavour, easy to make and are a dependable meal.
Whether you are cooking them on the grill or frying them in a pan, there are methods you can use to make them juicier, flavourful, and presentable.
If you’re looking for the best chicken burger recipe for a spring braai, a family gathering, or simply a meal for one, the below recipes have you covered for all occasions.
These are full of fresh ingredients and don’t lack the flavours you crave. They also don’t take long to make, making them the perfect meal after a long day at work.
Chicken burger with a hint of spice and garlic
Makes about 7-8
Ingredients
450g of minced chicken
3-4 cloves of garlic minced
3 tsp of salt
½ white medium-sized onion, finely diced
2 tsp dried oregano
2 tsp dried chilli flakes
Method
Combine all ingredients with your hand together in a bowl.
Keep a small bowl of cold water aside. This is to make sure your hands don’t get sticky when you’re making the patties.
Take about ⅔ cup of the raw mixture with your wet hands and roll the mixture into a ball then flatten it to the desired size. Then place onto parchment or wax paper. Complete the above for the remaining mixture.
If cooking on the BBQ, heat BBQ to medium-high heat and oil the grill. Place burgers on the grill and cook on each side for 5-7 minutes until burgers are cooked through.
If pan-frying burgers, bring a large skillet to medium-high heat and place ½ tablespoon of oil onto the warm pan. Don’t place too many burgers on the skillet to avoid overcrowding. Cook for 5-7 minutes on each side. For a more charred look continue to cook on higher heat for another 1-2 minutes on each side.
Thai chicken burgers
Servings: 2
Ingredients
2 brioche or sourdough buns
2 chicken burger patties
Toppings
2 tbs Newman’s horseradish
Sliced onions
Sliced cucumber
Lettuce and alfalfa sprouts
Red chilli (optional)
Coriander mint slaw
5 tbs good fat garlic aioli
1 tbs chopped mint leaves
1 tbs chopped coriander leaves
Squeeze of lime
Method
Spray olive oil in a pan on medium heat.
Cook burger patties on each side for 4-5 minutes till golden brown.
Mix all ingredients for the coriander and mint slaw.
Assemble burger by slathering coriander mint slaw mustard on the base of each bun, place burger patties and toppings.
Serve with hot chips.
Chicken and mango burger
Ingredients
½ red onion, roughly chopped
500g minced chicken
1 egg
1 tbs parsley
1ts thyme
Seasoning
Method
Mix all of the ingredients in a food processor and shape into patties.
Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Grill the patties till cooked through, about 15 minutes flipping halfway through. Serve in rolls with mango chutney and salad, and your choice of sides.