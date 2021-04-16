RECIPES: Warm winter breakfasts for chilly mornings

A cold glass of green juice or a bowl of granola and yoghurt won’t get you hopping out of bed on a chilly morning quite like a nice hot brekkie will. From a comforting bowl of porridge with all the yummy fixings to cheesy pancakes, warm breakfasts are satisfying, wholesome and will keep you feeling full and nourished during flu season. Combining a mix of exciting flavours and ingredients, these recipes go beyond your standard hot breakfast of bacon, eggs and toast. They aim to make twists on classic favourites like oatmeal and take it up a notch with scrumptious toppings that will keep you coming back for more. Vegan breakfast tacos By @litasmexicanfoods

Tacos are traditionally more of a lunch or dinner type of food. But, with this light vegan substitute, it’s perfect for breakfast as it won’t be too heavy or rich for the morning. Packed with tofu scramble, creamy avocado and the heat of the salsa, it’s an explosion of flavours you’ll want to enjoy every day of the week.

Ingredients

6 plant-based sausages⁣

1 block medium tofu

½ tsp sea salt⁣

½ tsp pepper⁣

4/6 corn or flour tortillas⁣

½ cup salsa⁣

½ cup cherry tomatoes (cut in halves)⁣

2 green onions, sliced, green parts only⁣

½ cup plant based feta

1 tbsp oil

Juice of 1 lime⁣

½ avocado, sliced⁣

1/3 cup cilantro

Instructions

Heat 1 tsp of oil in a medium pan.

Add crumbled tofu and lightly fry up and add any extra vegetables or flavouring.

In another pan with 1 tbsp of oil, cook the breakfast sausages for about 6 minutes, turning frequently, until golden brown.⁣

⁣Heat up or cook your tortillas on a medium/high heat and top each tortilla with tofu scramble, the breakfast links, salsa, tomatoes, green onions, plant based feta, avocado and cilantro.

Savoury waffles

By @fit.life.olya

Waffles are usually a sweet treat topped with mounds of whipped cream, syrup and topped with a maraschino cherry. This twist on the classic dessert makes it the ideal breakfast with moreish savoury elements of cheese and bacon.

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup whole milk

1 egg

2 tsp baking powder

¼ cup grated cheese of choice

2-4 slices of bacon

Spring onion for garnish

Directions

Whisk flour, milk, egg & baking powder together to form a batter.

Spoon mixture into a waffle maker and cook until golden.

Add bacon and sprinkle with cheese and spring onion or any toppings of your choice.

Strawberry porridge

By @health_and_happiness_by

Add a little flavour to your morning bowl of oats with this fruity berry version. With hints of vanilla and healthy chia seeds it’s packed with fibre, protein and antioxidants.

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups milk of choice

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries/seasonal berries

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Cook over medium heat until thickened about 10-15 minutes.

Top with diced strawberries or your favourite toppings like nut butter, chopped nuts, maple syrup, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, etc.