RECIPES: Yummy side dishes to jazz up your braai this Heritage Day
A braai simply isn’t a braai without all the trimmings that go with it.
The meat might take centre stage, but it’s the side dishes really bring the show, I mean meal, together.
While potato salad and roosterbrood will always remain firm favourites, here are few other dishes to try this Braai Day.
Beetroot and red cabbage salad, with feta
This beetroot and red cabbage salad, with, feta is quick and easy to prepare. Try this crunchy and colourful salad at your next braai.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot
Half a red cabbage, thinly sliced
1 apple sliced
Feta cheese
Dressing
30ml lemon juice
5ml Dijon Mustard
90 ml olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely crushed
5ml sugar
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Whisk all the dressing ingredients together until well blended.
Season the dressing with the salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, and set aside.
In a large bowl, toss the cabbage and the apple slices together.
Pour enough of the dressing over the salad to lightly coat the cabbage and apple.
Add the Rhodes Quality Sliced Beetroot and toss gently to mix.
Crumble the feta cheese over the top of the salad.
Chakalaka and cheddar cheese braai broodjies
A twist on the traditional broodjie, with added Rhodes Quality Chakalaka, you’re sure to win your family over with these lekker braai broodjies.
Ingredients (Makes 6 broodjies)
1x 400g can Rhodes Quality Mild & Spicy Chakalaka
1 farm style loaf
Butter for spreading
2 cups of grated cheddar cheese
Salt and black pepper
Method
Remove the crusts and slice the loaf, lengthwise, into 4 even slices.
Butter two slices of bread on one side and place buttered side down on a board.
Sprinkle the cheese evenly over both slices.
Spread a generous layer of the Rhodes Quality Mild & Spicy Chakalaka down the centre of each slice.
Cover with the two remaining slices of bread and butter the tops.
Place the sandwiches inside a braai grid and slowly toast them over warm coals, until golden brown.
Serve hot off the fire.