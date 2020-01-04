A toast to a new year is not half the fun without delicious treats. If there is one rule for a new year’s dessert it is that it has to be decadent, and these below recipes are just that.

From cakes and cookies, you are guaranteed to enter into the new year menu on a high (and sweet) not.

Ice cream cake

Ingredients

For cake

150g Bourbon Biscuits

40 five star chocolate

1 and a half litre vanilla ice cream

200g choco chips

For butterscotch sauce

2 tbsp butter

3 tbsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp honey

2 drops of vinegar

125ml cream

Method

Take Bourbon biscuits and 5 star chocolate in a polythene cover and crush biscuits and chocolate so that they form small chunks.

Take vanilla ice cream in a bowl and mix Bourbon biscuits and 5 star chocolate chunks in it.

Mix choco chips in the bowl.

Put the ice cream in a tin and refrigerate it for 2-3 hours.

Heat a pan and add butter.

Add sugar and honey to the pan, mix and let it bubble.

Add vinegar and cream. Mix thoroughly.

Allow the sauce to cool down and then refrigerate it.

Serve the ice-cream by pouring Butterscotch sauce over it.

Recipe by Flavours and Colours.

Homemade Linzer Cookies

Ingredients

250g All purpose flour

200g butter

100g icing sugar

Pinch of salt

2 egg yolks

Strawberry jam

Apricot Jam

Method

Preheat oven to oven to 170 degrees Celsius.

Mix flour, butter, icing sugar and salt with hand until the mixture turn to be breadcrumbs.

Add yolks and mix.

Roll out to 0.5 cm thick and cut out shapes.

Make a hole in half of the biscuits.

Place on a baking tray and bake for 10-12 minutes.

Wait until all the biscuits are cool.

Place a small portion of jam on the biscuit and place a biscuit with the hole on top.

Recipe by Eaters Memory.