Romantic cocktails to set the mood on Valentine's Day

It is almost Valentine's Day, a perfect excuse to snuggle up with your loved one, binge on chocolate, and sip on the best drinks.
On this special day, you can create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening and include a great drink in your Valentine's Day dinner plans.
These beautiful cocktails will add a lovely touch to your date night. Here are three easy-to-mix cocktails you can make at home for the Month of Love.
Premium pink cocktail
Ingredients
20ml premium gin
25ml Nettari strawberry syrup
10ml lemon juice
Top up with soda or sparkling water
Garnish: Slice of lemon and rose petals
Method
Place the first three ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well.
Strain into a Champagne glasses and top up with soda or sparkling water and crushed ice.
Serve with a slice of lemon and or rose petals.
Metropolitan
Glass: Coupe, chilled
Ingredients
45ml brandy
25ml sweet vermouth
2-3 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters
Dash of simple syrup
Garnish: Fresh cherries
Method
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and combine all the ingredients. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Drape a pair of fresh cherries over the side of the glass.
Roku sakura shower
Ingredients
50ml Roku gin
25ml white vermouth
10ml absinth
1 dash of Angostura bitters
Method
Combine all ingredients together and shake well.
Anthurium by Burdett Geiling
Ingredients
50ml Bacardi Ocho
20ml hibiscus syrup
20ml passion fruit pulp
20ml fresh lime
30ml pineapple juice
2 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters
Garnish: The Foraged flower of fynbos
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker, add ice, and fine strain into a glass.