Romantic cocktails to set the mood on Valentine's Day

It is almost Valentine's Day, a perfect excuse to snuggle up with your loved one, binge on chocolate, and sip on the best drinks. On this special day, you can create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening and include a great drink in your Valentine's Day dinner plans.

These beautiful cocktails will add a lovely touch to your date night. Here are three easy-to-mix cocktails you can make at home for the Month of Love. Premium pink cocktail. Picture: Supplied Premium pink cocktail Ingredients

20ml premium gin 25ml Nettari strawberry syrup 10ml lemon juice

Top up with soda or sparkling water Garnish: Slice of lemon and rose petals Method

Place the first three ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a Champagne glasses and top up with soda or sparkling water and crushed ice. Serve with a slice of lemon and or rose petals.

Metropolitan. Picture: Supplied Metropolitan Glass: Coupe, chilled Ingredients

45ml brandy 25ml sweet vermouth 2-3 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Dash of simple syrup Garnish: Fresh cherries Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and combine all the ingredients. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Drape a pair of fresh cherries over the side of the glass. Roku sakura shower. Picture: Supplied Roku sakura shower Ingredients

50ml Roku gin 25ml white vermouth 10ml absinth

1 dash of Angostura bitters Method Combine all ingredients together and shake well.

Anthurium by Burdett Geiling. Picture: Supplied Anthurium by Burdett Geiling Ingredients 50ml Bacardi Ocho

20ml hibiscus syrup 20ml passion fruit pulp 20ml fresh lime

30ml pineapple juice 2 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters Garnish: The Foraged flower of fynbos