Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Romantic cocktails to set the mood on Valentine's Day

It is almost Valentine's Day, a perfect excuse to snuggle up with your loved one, binge on chocolate, and sip on the best drinks. Picture: Jill Burrow/ Pexels

Published 2h ago

It is almost Valentine's Day, a perfect excuse to snuggle up with your loved one, binge on chocolate, and sip on the best drinks.

On this special day, you can create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening and include a great drink in your Valentine's Day dinner plans.

These beautiful cocktails will add a lovely touch to your date night. Here are three easy-to-mix cocktails you can make at home for the Month of Love.

Premium pink cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Premium pink cocktail

Ingredients

20ml premium gin

25ml Nettari strawberry syrup

10ml lemon juice

Top up with soda or sparkling water

Garnish: Slice of lemon and rose petals

Method

Place the first three ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain into a Champagne glasses and top up with soda or sparkling water and crushed ice.

Serve with a slice of lemon and or rose petals.

Metropolitan. Picture: Supplied

Metropolitan

Glass: Coupe, chilled

Ingredients

45ml brandy

25ml sweet vermouth

2-3 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Dash of simple syrup

Garnish: Fresh cherries

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and combine all the ingredients. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Drape a pair of fresh cherries over the side of the glass.

Roku sakura shower. Picture: Supplied

Roku sakura shower

Ingredients

50ml Roku gin

25ml white vermouth

10ml absinth

1 dash of Angostura bitters

Method

Combine all ingredients together and shake well.

Anthurium by Burdett Geiling. Picture: Supplied

Anthurium by Burdett Geiling

Ingredients

50ml Bacardi Ocho

20ml hibiscus syrup

20ml passion fruit pulp

20ml fresh lime

30ml pineapple juice

2 dashes of Angostura aromatic Bitters

Garnish: The Foraged flower of fynbos

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker, add ice, and fine strain into a glass.

