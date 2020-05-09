SA moms share their favourite breakfast secrets ahead of Mother’s Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As Mother’s Day fast approaches, it’s clear that the usual tradition of treating mom to a delicious breakfast at her favourite restaurant will unfortunately not be a possibility this year. Instead, families will need to find creative ways of spoiling mom with a super tasty, healthy breakfast at home.

Kershnee Kallee, Marketing Managing at Jungle, says that just because families can’t go out doesn’t mean that moms need to miss out on the royal treatment this Mother’s Day – breakfast in bed is definitely still on the cards. “Use this opportunity to concoct a delightful breakfast that mom will love – there are so many easy recipes out there with simple and healthy ingredients like Jungle Oats, that most households have in their pantry.”

Kallee adds that Oats, specifically, contain a variety of nutritional benefits that are essential to keeping the whole family healthy. “Jungle Oats are packed with beta-glucan, a dietary fibre that helps to reduce cholesterol, ensuring a healthy, happy heart. What more could you want for mom this Mother’s Day if not a happy heart?.”





“To help you out this Sunday, we’re sharing a few quick recipes from a few familiar South African moms for you and your family to enjoy at home. If you’re with your mom, you can make these for her and if you’re not – gift her with the links below so that she can enjoy them too”, says Kallee.





Blueberry smoothie









Momfluencer, Jenna McArthur, shares her recipe for a nutritious blueberry Oat smoothie which she regularly makes for herself and her daughter. In her video, Jenna also explains that this concoction is perfect for pregnant mums as it’s a good source of fibre, plant-based omega 3 as well as healthy fats and proteins.





Oat smoothie bowl









Next, Roxy Burger shares her twist on a traditional smoothie with an overnight Oat smoothie bowl. Not only is this recipe delicious, but it is packed with heart-healthy benefits. In her Instagram video, Roxy explains that she suffers from high cholesterol, which is why it is so important for her to eat meals that are high in fibre and naturally decrease her cholesterol levels.





Banana pancakes









Lastly, forget the banana bread and say hello to banana pancakes! Bailey Schneider shares her yummy recipe for creating heavenly delights that are not only a fan-favourite for mom but for her boy, Georgie, too.



