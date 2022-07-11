Save money by baking your own bread: Here are 10 tips and tricks to get you started

No disrespect to that loaf you just bought at the supermarket, but once you learn to make bread at home, your life will change. It is a task that may seem daunting. It is a process that will become second nature over time, but the toughest part is actually just sitting down to do it. Luckily for you, we have some tips and tricks that will help you get started. Check them out.

Read the recipe and follow it I know, it seems obvious, right? But sometimes, you just do not want to read the instructions, they are endless, and you are too lazy and think you can pull it off by only reading the ingredients. In bread making, you need to read the full instructions, especially if you are new to this. Don't go substituting ingredients and hoping for the same outcome if the recipe specifically says you should not do it.

A good recipe will tell you everything you should know about it, what can usually go wrong and how you can avoid it, and what you should use as a substitute if possible. Begin with basics Make things easier for yourself by starting off with a standard bread recipe. This will enable you to learn the basic techniques of bread baking without getting lost in the details. You can make any of these 3 easy loaves of bread at home.

A good recipe will tell you everything you should know about it, what can usually go wrong and how you can avoid it, and what you should use as a substitute if possible. Begin with basics Make things easier for yourself by starting off with a standard bread recipe. This will enable you to learn the basic techniques of bread baking without getting lost in the details. You can make any of these 3 easy loaves of bread at home.

Use baking flour or bread flour instead of all-purpose Though not required, the higher protein content in baking flour or bread flour will aid in developing gluten, which gives bread that perfect chewy texture. If you don’t have baking flour, try an all-purpose flour for your first loaf, then switch to baking flour for your second and compare your results. No disrespect to that loaf you just bought at the supermarket, but once you learn to make bread at home, your life will change. Picture: Pexesl/Laker Use fresh yeast

Yeast plays many roles in developing bread dough into a fluffy loaf. Yeast also aids in the development and strength of the gluten in the dough. Dried yeast is probably the most confusing part of making bread because there are a number of choices in the supermarket baking section. Don’t forget the salt Bread without salt is tasteless, and the crumb isn’t as well-formed. Salt mediates the yeast and changes the texture of the bread. Too much salt can inhibit the yeast though, so don’t overdo it.

Measure your ingredients carefully Obvious, but important. Bread-making is a very scientific process, so you have to be pretty exact with your measurements. Wet your hands before kneading the dough

Wet your hands before you start kneading your bread dough. Most people flour their hands, but that can actually make the dough heavier. Wetting your hands will stop the dough from sticking to your hands too much. No disrespect to that loaf you just bought at the supermarket, but once you learn to make bread at home, your life will change. Picture: Pexels/Life Of Pix Relax Don't stress about your bread being perfect. There is no point in baking at home if it doesn't bring you joy. If a part of the loaf burns, don’t worry. Some people like the crispy parts. If one part isn't as firm as the rest, that's cool.

Some people like the soft parts. The ultimate thing to keep in mind is that if the bread is fresh and warm, people will pick it apart the second it hits the table. Preheat your oven and the pan you're using. Preheat whatever pan you're using before you add the dough and stick it in the oven. If it's not preheated, the cold temperature of the pan will bring the temperature of the entire oven down, which could negatively impact the way your bread bakes.