Savour the taste of autumn with this mushroom, pancetta and truffle oil risotto recipe

The cold weather is coming, and we feel like comfort food. Below, Steenberg executive chef Kerry Kilpin shares her hearty and ever-so-creamy autumn risotto recipe as the perfect taste partner for their Nebbiolo.

Originating in the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, Nebbiolo is considered one of the great Italian grape varieties. Made in different styles from the formidable full-bodied Barolo to the more elegant and less austere Barbaresco, all Nebbiolo wines share the common thread of natural tartness and grippy tannins. Rooted in the heart of truffle and porcini country, it is fruit-forward yet earthy and fits as a glove with these flavourful culinary gems foraged on the forest floor during autumn.

Mushroom, pancetta, and truffle oil risotto. Picture: Supplied Mushroom, pancetta, and truffle oil risotto Ingredients Serves: 2

1 onion, chopped 50g butter 2 cloves garlic, chopped

150g pancetta, cubed 200g risotto rice 200ml dry white wine

250g assorted mushrooms, sliced 500ml vegetable or chicken stock 2 sprigs rosemary, chopped

125g parmesan, grated 50g butter 20g parsley, chopped

10 – 15 ml truffle oil (or to your taste) Method Sweat your onions and garlic with the butter in a pot for about 2 minutes.

Add the cubed pancetta and cook for a minute. Add your rice, and cook for a further minute until the rice starts to go translucent on the outside. Add the sliced mushrooms. Add the wine and allow the wine to cook off and the rice to absorb all the liquid. Add enough stock to cover the rice. Cook on medium heat.

After a further 2 minutes, add rosemary and top up with stock. Throughout the cooking process, you will add stock and stir from time to time. You need to keep your risotto moist at all times.