Seven colours recipe by Zanele van Zyl

In this week’s episode of “The Insider SA” on SABC3, chef and food stylist Zanele van Zyl opened up about her culinary journey while sharing her twist on the popular seven colours meal with viewers.

Seven colours is a traditional South African meal that includes rice, chicken or beef, and sides such as pumpkin, sweet potatoes, beetroot, cabbage, beans salad, potato salad and coleslaw.

The meal was a staple in Van Zyl’s home growing up. It was Zanele’s mother who motivated her love of food. The then-aspiring chef grew up watching her mom whipping up this popular meal. She has worked hard to become a household name, releasing a cookbook and hosting cooking classes across the country.

“I’m a very colourful girl, and seven colours has got all the colours you can think of – the textures, the taste, it’s balanced – and it reminds me of my childhood. We would open our eyes and it was there – on Sundays or Christmas. Developing a recipe is very tricky. At culinary school they taught us how to pair this with that, but it must always be here in your mind. You must always work around it and twist it, to see. You don’t have to be a chef to cook this meal – it’s something that will never go out of fashion,” said Van Zyl.

Seven colours recipe: