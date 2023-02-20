Shrove Tuesday: 5 pancake toppings for the best breakfast ever

Pancake Day is finally here, and although it seems like we have had to wait for ever this year for this celebration of one of our favourite sweet treats, the time has officially come to whip up some delicious pancakes. February 21 is Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, a traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pancakes are associated with this day because they were a way to use up rich foods such as eggs, milk and sugar before the fasting season of 40 days during Lent. It is also thought that Pancake Day may have come from a pagan holiday where the round pancake was eaten to symbolise the sun and was a way of celebrating spring in the northern hemisphere. Pancakes, in one form or another, can be found around the world. They can be sweet or savoury and served for breakfast, dinner or a snack.

Whether you like to flip them, toss them, or slide them, bring out the frying pan and whip up a batch to enjoy with your favourite filling. Here are some delicious ideas for pancake toppings to ensure your breakfast is never boring. The sweet, thick, sugary syrup poured over warm pancakes is truly delicious. Picture: Pexels Sydney Troxell Maple syrup

Story continues below Advertisement

Classic maple syrup-topped pancakes are a staple for many families and with good reason. The sweet, thick, sugary syrup poured over warm pancakes is truly delicious. Try warming up your maple syrup before using it for the best results. Honey

Story continues below Advertisement

Honey is a great topping for pancakes because it has the perfect balance of sweetness to make your breakfast extra delicious. Throw some blueberries on top of your pancakes for added flavour and colour. Picture: Pexels Blueberries Throw some blueberries on top of your pancakes for added flavour and colour. If you are feeling really adventurous, dip the blueberries in lemon juice before putting them on top so they will pop in your mouth when you bite into them.

Bacon and berries If you cannot decide between a full English breakfast or a bowl of muesli, then you can just combine them both on top of a pancake in the morning. This sweet and savoury combination is the perfect way to start your Shrove Tuesday. If you are in the “dessert for breakfast” camp, then whipped cream will be your new best friend. Picture: Pexels Monsteria Whipped cream