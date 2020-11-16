Siba Mtongana and son Lonwabo set to release cookbook for kids

Looking to teach your kids how to cook? You are definitely going to want to keep reading.

South African chef, award-winning cookbook author, and TV personality Siba Mtongana has been working on another cookbook, and this time it’s tailor-made for kids and teenagers, she announced on social media.

The chef’s latest title, “Let’s Cook”, is set to hit shelves in the next few days.

Taking to Instagram this week, Mtongana said writing the book was so much fun and rewarding as a mom and a curious foodie and chef.

“The secret is now out... The reveal… Finally something for the kids and teens ….and the whole family. New cookbook!! Young cooks, mini foodies, junior masterchefs, moms, dads, aunts and uncles… grab your aprons… and LET'S COOK! I must tell you writing this book was so much fun and rewarding as a mom and a curious foodie and chef. We started the journey last year already and what a pleasure it was in the kitchen developing recipes with my 'sous chef' Lonwabo. Secretly we've been working on it behind the scenes for months now and can't wait to finally see it on shelf in the next few days... Will let you know when it's in stores. Ebook and hard copy will be available,” she wrote.