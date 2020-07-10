Skip the queues: Here’s how to make KFC gravy at home
KFC fans will know that their gravy is unlike anything you're likely to get at home. Well, until now, that is.
Known for its secret spices and herbs, you would think you can only get the taste of KFC at the fast-food restaurant but this woman has worked out how to get that KFC gravy on your dinner table without leaving the house.
Sharing the recipe she found on Memories with Dishes she wrote: “Easy, inexpensive and extremely delicious. Don’t LOSE this recipe.”
The ingredients include butter, flour, pepper, garlic powder, a beef stock cube, a chicken stock cube, and some water.
Follow the method below to make it yourself KFC gravy at home.
We can't wait to try it out and see how close to the KFC gravy it will be.
Ingredients
4 tbsp butter or shortening
5 tbsp flour
¼ tsp. sage (optional)
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp black pepper
1 beef bouillon cube
1 chicken bouillon cube
2 cups of water
Method
Boil the water and add bouillon cubes; stir until dissolved. Set aside.
Add flour, sage, garlic powder, and black pepper in a small bowl. Mix and set aside.
Add butter in a saucepan over low heat; heat until butter is melted, stirring as needed.
Add flour mixture to melted butter, stirring constantly.
Cook until it takes on a golden brown color.
Slowly pour the bouillon water to the flour/butter mixture. Stir or whisk constantly to prevent lumps.
Turn the heat up to medium and continue cooking until you have a creamy, pourable gravy sauce.
Serve while hot.
Source: Memories with Dishes.