Slow cooker recipes to try this winter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Slow cookers are great for many reasons. They have so many functions and can also make life easy when it comes to cooking. If you don’t have time but love the comfort and taste of home-cooked meals, making one in an instant pot can help as they allow you to set and forget it. And come back a few hours to a delicious meal that tastes. So, warm up this week with these slow cooker recipes that are as easy as setting it and forgetting it. These are easy to throw together and have the potential to become instant favourites for your family. Coconut cilantro chicken. Picture from Instagram Coconut cilantro chicken Ingredients 1kg boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

400g canned coconut milk

½ cup fresh coriander, chopped

1 ½ tsp salt (more or less up to you)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

¼ tsp pepper

Juice of 1 lime

Pepper to taste

Method

Add coconut milk, fresh coriander, salt, garlic powder, cumin, coriander, and lime juice to the slow cooker.

Stir to mix well.

Add chicken.

Toss to cover if needed.

Cook on high for three to four hours or four to five hours.

Recipe by Fit Slow-cooker Queen.

Easy pulled pork. Picture: Supplied

Easy pulled pork

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1.5kg piece of pork neck

750ml bottle of barbecue sauce

Water to cover

To serve

Flour tortillas

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Diced avocado pear

Grated cheese

Sour cream

Method

Preheat the slow cooker for 20 minutes. Add the pork and barbecue sauce and add enough water to come halfway up the dish. Cover and cook on high for 8-10 hours.

Remove the meat from the sauce and shred it, using two forks. Add enough sauce from the slow cooker to moisten the meat. Wrap the meat in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, and sour cream.

Recipe by Angela Day

Chicken with olives. Picture: Supplied

Chicken with olives

Serves: 4

Ingredients

30ml olive oil

4 chicken thighs

4 drumsticks

200g chorizo sausage, sliced

1 onion, chopped

10ml chopped garlic

45ml flour

400g can of chopped tomatoes

350ml chicken stock

Salt and pepper

700g baby potatoes halved

100g green olives drained and pitted

Method

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and brown the chicken pieces well. Remove and add to the slow cooker. Add the chorizo and fry for a few minutes. Remove and add to the slow cooker.

Add the onion and garlic and fry for a few minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for a few seconds. Add the tomatoes, stock, and seasoning and bring to the boil. Remove and pour over the chicken in the slow cooker. Stir in potatoes.

Cover and cook on high for 6-8 hours. About 30 minutes before serving add the olives.

Recipe by Angela Day.