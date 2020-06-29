Slow cooker recipes to try this winter
Slow cookers are great for many reasons. They have so many functions and can also make life easy when it comes to cooking.
If you don’t have time but love the comfort and taste of home-cooked meals, making one in an instant pot can help as they allow you to set and forget it. And come back a few hours to a delicious meal that tastes.
So, warm up this week with these slow cooker recipes that are as easy as setting it and forgetting it. These are easy to throw together and have the potential to become instant favourites for your family.
Coconut cilantro chicken
Ingredients
1kg boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
400g canned coconut milk
½ cup fresh coriander, chopped
1 ½ tsp salt (more or less up to you)
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp coriander
¼ tsp pepper
Juice of 1 lime
Pepper to taste
Method
Add coconut milk, fresh coriander, salt, garlic powder, cumin, coriander, and lime juice to the slow cooker.
Stir to mix well.
Add chicken.
Toss to cover if needed.
Cook on high for three to four hours or four to five hours.
Recipe by Fit Slow-cooker Queen.
Easy pulled pork
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
1.5kg piece of pork neck
750ml bottle of barbecue sauce
Water to cover
To serve
Flour tortillas
Shredded lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Diced avocado pear
Grated cheese
Sour cream
Method
Preheat the slow cooker for 20 minutes. Add the pork and barbecue sauce and add enough water to come halfway up the dish. Cover and cook on high for 8-10 hours.
Remove the meat from the sauce and shred it, using two forks. Add enough sauce from the slow cooker to moisten the meat. Wrap the meat in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, and sour cream.
Recipe by Angela Day
Chicken with olives
Serves: 4
Ingredients
30ml olive oil
4 chicken thighs
4 drumsticks
200g chorizo sausage, sliced
1 onion, chopped
10ml chopped garlic
45ml flour
400g can of chopped tomatoes
350ml chicken stock
Salt and pepper
700g baby potatoes halved
100g green olives drained and pitted
Method
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and brown the chicken pieces well. Remove and add to the slow cooker. Add the chorizo and fry for a few minutes. Remove and add to the slow cooker.
Add the onion and garlic and fry for a few minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for a few seconds. Add the tomatoes, stock, and seasoning and bring to the boil. Remove and pour over the chicken in the slow cooker. Stir in potatoes.
Cover and cook on high for 6-8 hours. About 30 minutes before serving add the olives.
Recipe by Angela Day.