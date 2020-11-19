Somizi has the last laugh after pre-orders for his cookbook nearly crash system

Since announcing the release of his much anticipated cookbook Dinner at Somizi’s - I am not a chef, fans of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung have been so eager to get their hands on it that pre-orders nearly crashed CNA’s website.

This is according to the SA Idols judge who took to social media on Wednesday to share the news.

“The system nearly crashed yesterday on the first day of pre orders.....thank u so much for the love and support....pre orders still open......xmas is around the corner.....,” tweeted Somizi.

The system nearly crashed yesterday on the first day of pre orders.....thank u so much for the love and support....pre orders still open......xmas is around the corner..... pic.twitter.com/GWKx5QCgTD — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) November 18, 2020

Earlier in the week, he took to Instagram to announce to his three million followers the cookbook was now available for pre-order. The cookbook is inspired by his family’s cooking and celebrates food that is proudly South African.

“I am super excited to tell you that my book is finally complete. Done, signed, sealed, and can be delivered to you. It’s not released yet, soon to be released, in less than two weeks,” he said.