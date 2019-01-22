A quick and easy wors roll with a twist.
Ingredients 
  • 3 large onions, sliced in rings
  • sunflower or olive oil
  • salt, pepper and sugar to taste
  • dash of vinegar
  • 1 x 410 g Rhodes tomato and onion mix
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 10 ml (2 t) chilli flakes
  • 2 ml (½ t) ground cumin
  • 15 ml (1 T) ground paprika few dashes Tabasco sauce
  • 1 x 300 g can Bull Brand Corned Meat
  • seasoned cake flour
  • 4 fresh hot dog rolls
Method 
  1. Fry the onions in a little oil until soft, season with salt and pepper to taste and stir in a generous spoon or two of sugar and vinegar. Continue to fry on a medium heat until lightly caramelised, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside.
  2. Then place the tomato and onion mix in a saucepan together with garlic, chilli flakes, cumin and paprika and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer without a lid until reduced and thick. Taste the sauce and season with Tabasco and more salt, pepper and sugar as required. Remove from heat, cover and set aside.
  3. Cut the Bull Brand Corned Meat in thick strips and dip each in cake flour. Fry in a little hot oil until lightly browned on both sides.
  4. To assemble, cut a slit into the top of each roll. Spoon in a generous portion of sauce, add a few strips of the meat on top of the sauce and finish with the onions. Garnish with rocket, if using, and serve.