Ingredients
- 3 large onions, sliced in rings
- sunflower or olive oil
- salt, pepper and sugar to taste
- dash of vinegar
- 1 x 410 g Rhodes tomato and onion mix
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 10 ml (2 t) chilli flakes
- 2 ml (½ t) ground cumin
- 15 ml (1 T) ground paprika few dashes Tabasco sauce
- 1 x 300 g can Bull Brand Corned Meat
- seasoned cake flour
- 4 fresh hot dog rolls
Method
- Fry the onions in a little oil until soft, season with salt and pepper to taste and stir in a generous spoon or two of sugar and vinegar. Continue to fry on a medium heat until lightly caramelised, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Then place the tomato and onion mix in a saucepan together with garlic, chilli flakes, cumin and paprika and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer without a lid until reduced and thick. Taste the sauce and season with Tabasco and more salt, pepper and sugar as required. Remove from heat, cover and set aside.
- Cut the Bull Brand Corned Meat in thick strips and dip each in cake flour. Fry in a little hot oil until lightly browned on both sides.
- To assemble, cut a slit into the top of each roll. Spoon in a generous portion of sauce, add a few strips of the meat on top of the sauce and finish with the onions. Garnish with rocket, if using, and serve.