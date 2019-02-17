The only way to get the chicken wings really glossy and sticky is to re-glaze them a few times while cooking.
Keep on going (about 3-4 times) until you get the desired result, then serve hot or at room temperature with this zippy Southern-style blue cheese dip and a glass of Spier Signature Chenin Blanc.
For the hot sticky marinade: (serves 4)
- 1/4 cup (60ml) tomato sauce (ketchup)
- 3/4 cup (180ml) smoky BBQ sauce
- 15-30ml (1-2 tablespoons) Sriracha sauce (or hot chilli sauce)
- 15ml (1 tablespoon) Worcestershire sauce
- 30ml (2 tablespoons) dark brown sugar (muscovado or demerara)
- 5ml (1 teaspoon) smoked paprika
- 2,5ml (1/2 teaspoon) salt
- About 16 chicken wings, for covering in the marinade
For the dip:
- 100g blue cheese, crumbled
- 1 cup (250ml) thick sour cream or crème fraiche
- 1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise
- 15-30 ml (1-2 tablespoons) milk
- 10ml (2 teaspoons) lemon juice (or apple cider vinegar)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Make the sticky marinade:
- In a medium size mixing bowl, add all the ingredients for the marinade (except the chicken) and mix together. Pour over the chicken wings in a sealable container and marinate for 30 to 60 minutes (or longer – overnight).
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a roasting tray with foil, then arrange the marinated wings in a single layer.
- Roast for 30 minutes, then remove from the oven and use a pastry brush to brush with more marinade.
- Return to the oven, and keep on brushing every 10 minutes until the wings are very tender and the edges are dark, glossy and sticky.
- Remove from the oven and serve hot or at room temperature.
Make the dip while the chicken is roasting.
- Mix all the ingredients in a food processor and until smooth and thick (thin it with a little milk if its too thick).
- Keep any leftovers refrigerated in a covered glass jar.