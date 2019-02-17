Sticky hot wings with blue cheese dip. Picture Supplied

The only way to get the chicken wings really glossy and sticky is to re-glaze them a few times while cooking.



Keep on going (about 3-4 times) until you get the desired result, then serve hot or at room temperature with this zippy Southern-style blue cheese dip and a glass of Spier Signature Chenin Blanc.





For the hot sticky marinade: (serves 4)

1/4 cup (60ml) tomato sauce (ketchup)

3/4 cup (180ml) smoky BBQ sauce

15-30ml (1-2 tablespoons) Sriracha sauce (or hot chilli sauce)

15ml (1 tablespoon) Worcestershire sauce

30ml (2 tablespoons) dark brown sugar (muscovado or demerara)

5ml (1 teaspoon) smoked paprika

2,5ml (1/2 teaspoon) salt

About 16 chicken wings, for covering in the marinade

For the dip:

100g blue cheese, crumbled

1 cup (250ml) thick sour cream or crème fraiche

1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise

15-30 ml (1-2 tablespoons) milk

10ml (2 teaspoons) lemon juice (or apple cider vinegar)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:





Make the sticky marinade:

In a medium size mixing bowl, add all the ingredients for the marinade (except the chicken) and mix together. Pour over the chicken wings in a sealable container and marinate for 30 to 60 minutes (or longer – overnight). Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a roasting tray with foil, then arrange the marinated wings in a single layer. Roast for 30 minutes, then remove from the oven and use a pastry brush to brush with more marinade. Return to the oven, and keep on brushing every 10 minutes until the wings are very tender and the edges are dark, glossy and sticky. Remove from the oven and serve hot or at room temperature.

Make the dip while the chicken is roasting.

Mix all the ingredients in a food processor and until smooth and thick (thin it with a little milk if its too thick). Keep any leftovers refrigerated in a covered glass jar.



