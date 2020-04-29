Stock a heart-healthy pantry during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In challenging times like these, when social-distancing means rethinking how often you should go to the grocery store, you have to make smarter shopping choices. This means not only purchasing items that are long-lasting and affordable, but also ones that are healthy for you.

Kershnee Kallee, Tiger Brands marketing manager, says that during these tough economic times, consumers are becoming more conscious about what they are buying, with some sacrificing healthy options for affordable ones. However, healthy can be affordable too.

“Healthy eating should remain a top priority, especially during times like these. There are plenty food options available that provide your body with the right nourishment, without breaking the bank.”





Kallee says that consumers should look at choosing to stock up on affordable wholegrains such as Jungle Oats, or Jungle Oats Instant. These are high in fibre, low in sodium and contain the natural fibre, beta-glucan, which lowers cholesterol. “Not only is oats heart-healthy, but also very versatile – and more than just a breakfast cereal. It can be used in your smoothies, when baking or cooking, or even in snacks. Oats are so convenient to prepare- you only need to add boiling water.





“Make sure to include dried beans and lentils to your pantry too, these are not just versatile but also a great source of protein – an essential nutrient for your body. These food items also contain potassium which help reduce blood pressure - key in ensuring a happy heart,” she adds.





Looking for a heart-healthy dish to try out at home? Kallee suggests this easy recipe for FRESH OAT PANCAKES. “Oat pancakes are the perfect way for anyone to start their day. Top off with some fresh fruit and you’re ready to enjoy.”