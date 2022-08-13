Straight from her restaurant! Priyanka Chopra shares healthy salad recipe for when the weather heats up

Hot days are around the corner and that means warmer weather, beautiful scenery and longer days. But most importantly – colourful, refreshing and delicious salads. One of the most joyous parts of the warmer season, for foodies everywhere, is the abundance of colourful seasonal fruits and vegetables.

A salad is more than just selecting fruits and vegetables at random and tossing them into a bowl with some lettuce. Choosing ingredients that complement each other and a dressing that ties it all together is key. Speaking about that, we do have a quick recipe that even you would want to try because it comes straight from the kitchen of the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-owned restaurant Sona New York, and she herself has shared it with all of us. It is an easy and quick salad recipe and will definitely give you a taste of her restaurant because most of us are surely not planning for a New York trip any time soon.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a yummy salad recipe that looked like all things fulfilling and delicious. Called the “summer salad”, the bowl is full of greens with sliced avocados and a thick green dip on the side. She posted this on her Instagram stories and next up was an exclusive recipe from the kitchens of Sona of this salad. Do you want to try it too? Here’s the full recipe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONA Home (@sonahomenyc) Ingredients

For the salad 4-6 cups spring greens, rinsed and chopped 1 cup asparagus tips, chopped

1 cup fresh English peas 1 watermelon radish, halved and thinly sliced ½ avocado, sliced

½ cup feta cheese crumbles For the dressing ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tbs fresh lemon juice 1 tbs fresh mint, minced 1 clove of garlic, minced

½ tsp salt ¼ tsp pepper Method

Take all the vegetables and toss them in a large bowl. Simultaneously, prepare the salad dressing by combining fresh mint, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Next, pour the dressing over the salad and mix well.