Struggling to boil the perfect egg? Try these hacks

Word on the streets is if you can boil an egg, then you can cook.

Surprisingly enough, there are a number of people who still can’t make the perfect boiled egg to match their favourite restaurant’s taste.

There are several ways to boil an egg so that it will be thoroughly cooked, and yet almost as easily digested as if it were raw.





Here is what you might be missing to get the perfect boiled egg.





A good one is to drop the egg gently into simmering water, first running cold water over it so that it will not crack, and then let it stand there in the gentle heat for whatever time you wish.





If you still want hard-boiled eggs, start them in cold water, turn the heat off as soon as it begins to bubble, and let them stand in it until it is cold.





To get the desired egg, after boiling, allow the eggs to sit in the hot water for the following times according to the desired doneness: three minutes for soft boiled; six minutes for medium-boiled; 12 minutes for hard-boiled.





Some people love eating hard-boiled eggs straight up, with a little bit of flaky salt and pepper, or drizzled with hot sauce. But you don’t have to as there are many ways to eat them.





Carrot Salad With Chickpeas, Raisins, Parmesan, and Egg





INGREDIENTS

2large eggs

1 pinch lemon zest (optional)

½ lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon curry powder

2 medium carrots, peeled

½ cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¼ cup raisins

½ Teasppon Parmesan, shaved

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped





DIRECTIONS

Fill a lidded medium saucepan with 3 inches water and bring to a boil. Carefully add eggs, one at a time, then reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 10 minutes.





Place cooked eggs in a bowl of ice water for 2 minutes, then carefully peel. Roughly chop eggs.





In a bowl, whisk together zest, juice, olive oil, curry powder, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Using a vegetable peeler, shave carrots into ribbons into the bowl. Add chickpeas, egg, raisins, parmesan and parsley, and toss to coat.





NUTRITION PER SERVING

540 calories

20 g fat (6 g saturated)

66 g carbs

32 g sugar

11 g fiber

28 g protein





Recipe by Christine Byrne



