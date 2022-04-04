Suhoor recipes for those observing the Holy Month of Ramadaan

Ramadaan marks the period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset to show gratitude. During the fast, no food or drink is consumed, and thoughts must be kept pure. By this, followers of Islam believe that it teaches them humility, patience, and spirituality.

This year marks the first time in two years that Muslims will be able to gather for prayer during Ramadaan. The previous two Ramadaans have been difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing countries to take precautions to curb the spread of the virus by banning or limiting social gatherings, and closing all places of worship, including mosques. Suhoor and Iftaar are the names of the two meals that Muslims eat during the month of Ramadaan.

While most of those fasting already have their go-to recipes that have worked for them all their lives, here are some recipes that will help you make meals that will sustain you in the duration of the Holy Month. Suhoor Meals Suhoor is eaten before sunrise, before the fast of the day begins. After that, those fasting cannot eat or drink anything until the fast is over. This is why Suhoor is important as the meals should be able to keep you going for the whole day.

Mouth-watering Date & Coffee Muffins (Makes 8) Mouth-watering date and coffee muffins Ingredients: 250g dates (pitted and chopped)

250ml milk 20ml instant espresso coffee powder 500ml flour

125ml brown sugar 5ml ground cinnamon 15ml baking powder

100g pecan nuts, chopped 2 eggs 60ml sunflower or canola oil

160ml Greek yoghurt Method Combine the dates, milk and espresso powder in a pot and heat gently.

Simmer over a low heat until the dates have softened. Remove and cool. In a bowl combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and pecan nuts.

In a jug combine the eggs, oil and yoghurt and mix well. Add the cooled date mixture and egg mixture to the dry ingredients and mix gently until all the dry ingredients have been moistened. Spoon the mixture into 8 extra-large muffin cups which have been greased.

Bake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the muffin comes out clean. Remove and cool. Drizzle with a little icing and decorate with extra chopped dates or chocolate-covered coffee beans.

For the icing Ingredients 10ml coffee powder dissolved in 15-20ml hot water

250ml icing sugar Method Add enough dissolved coffee to the icing sugar to make a thick icing.

RATATOUILLE ‘SHAKSHUKA’ EGGS (Serves 4) RATATOUILLE SHAKSHUKA EGGS Ingredients 2 tbs butter

1 onion, chopped 1 yellow or red pepper, seeds removed and diced 1 brinjal, diced

4 courgettes, sliced and diced 125g button mushrooms, chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tbs tomato paste 400g tin of chopped tomatoes, blended ½ cup of water

Handful fresh basil, chopped Pinch of salt 4 eggs

Method In a wide pan, melt the butter on a medium heat. Add the vegetables and gently fry until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a minute.

Stir the tomato paste into the pan and fry for another minute. Add the tomatoes and the water and simmer slowly for about 20 minutes until the sauce thickens. Add the chopped basil and a little salt.

At this stage, you could serve the ratatouille as a vegetable option with a dish or as a delicious Mediterranean sauce. (It freezes well, so hang on to the leftovers.) To complete the shakshuka, make hollows in the ratatouille mixture and crack in the eggs. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer for about 5-10 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your preference.

Serve straight from the pan. BULGHUR WHEAT AND DATE SALAD (Serves 6) A date with 'Dates' : Angela Day food shoot with Dates. Picture: Antoine de Ras, 29/07/2014 Ingredients

180ml bulgur wheat 5ml ground allspice 5ml ground cumin

2ml salt 500ml boiling water 6 dates, pitted and chopped

125ml chopped parsley 400g can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed 45ml flaked almonds, toasted plus extra for garnish

Handful of baby spinach 2 naartjies, peeled and segmented 1 naartjie peeled and sliced for serving

Dressing 100ml olive oil 60ml lemon juice

10ml red wine vinegar 15ml honey Salt and pepper

Method Put the bulgur, spices and salt in a large bowl. Cover with the boiling water. Cover with cling film and leave for 10-15 minutes. Drain well. Fluff with a fork, then add the chopped dates, parsley, chickpeas and almonds.

Pour the dressing over the salad. Just before serving, mix spinach and naartjies. Add to the salad. Scatter with extra almonds and naartjie slices.

Dressing Whisk all ingredients together until well combined. Almond & Roasted Banana Loaf

Delicious almond and roasted banana loaf Let's be honest, who doesn't love a hearty offering of home-baked banana loaf? This recipe will teach you how to prepare delicious almond and roasted banana loaf. Ingredients 4 medium bananas

500ml flour 125ml almond flour 5ml baking powder

5ml bicarbonate of soda 2ml fine sea salt 250ml sugar

2 large eggs 250ml Greek yoghurt 125ml grape seed oil

5ml vanilla extract 125ml almond butter Granola topping

250ml granola energy clusters 125ml flaked almonds 5ml ground cinnamon

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Spray and base line two 20x12 cm loaf pans.

Place the bananas, skins on, onto a baking tray and roast for 15-20 minutes until blackened. Cool, peel and mash. Meanwhile, combine the flours, baking powder, bicarb, salt and sugar in a bowl and stir well.

In a jug, combine the eggs, yoghurt, oil, vanilla and almond butter and whisk well. Pour into the dry ingredients with the mashed banana and stir until combined. Divide the batter between the two loaf pans.

Scatter the top with a layer of granola topping and bake for 40-50 minutes until a skewer inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean. Topping Place the granola clusters into a food processor and pulse until slightly broken.

Combine with the almonds and cinnamon. Breakfast Milk (Serves 8-10) Eid breakfast milk. 130715. Picture: Chris Collingridge 363 Ingredients

Handful of extra fine vermicelli noodles 15ml butter 15ml bran cereal porridge

2 litres of milk 385g tin of condensed milk 380g tin of canned milk

15ml sago, soaked and drained 5ml ground cardamom 5ml rose extract

Handful of ground almonds or pistachios Method In a pot combine the vermicelli, cereal and butter. Cook stirring until the mixture turns light pink.

Stir in the milk and bring to the boil on a medium heat. Add the remaining ingredients and cook, stirring until the mixture thickens slightly. Serve warm or cold.