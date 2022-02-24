Summer recipes to savour the last days of the season

Summer is winding down and there is still plenty of time to enjoy some late summer produce. There are so many reasons why we love the summer season but fresh fruits and vegetables are at the top of our list.

Talk about summer being the perfect season to grab fresh fruits and vegetables, below we take a look at one of the summer’s delicious and juicy fruits – the mango. The South African Mango Growers’ Association says there are quite a few varieties of late-season mangoes to look forward to up until April. The association reveals that Kent, Keitt, Sensation, and Heidi are the end-of-season mangoes you need to keep an eye out for. “Medium-size Kent mangoes remain green even when ripe and ready to eat, with luscious fibreless fruit to add to fruit salads and morning smoothies. The Keitt has a lovely autumnal apricot blush, while the juicy Sensation combines green, purple, and red for a season-appropriate display of amazing colour. Last on this elite list, Heidi mangoes are heart-shaped, red, and wonderfully sweet,” they say. So grab your keys, get to the store, load up this juicy treat and make these delicious recipes before they run out.

Mango and chicken chipolata salad with black beans Serves: 4 INGREDIENTS

1 ripe mango, chopped 100g cherry tomatoes, halved 1 red chilli, seeded and finely chopped

2 spring onions, finely chopped 1 tin black beans, drained and rinsed 100g kale leaves, lightly fried until crispy

200g chicken chipolatas, grilled Juice and zest of 1 lime 4 tbs olive oil

Pinch of sea salt flakes, or to taste Freshly ground black pepper, to taste METHOD

Add all the ingredients to a serving bowl and stir to combine and serve. Chicken and mango coronation salad Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS 4 tbs olive oil 1 tbs fresh ginger, grated

1 tbs mild or hot curry powder 4 tbs mango chutney ½ cup dried apricots, sliced

1 cup mayonnaise 1 tbs Worcestershire sauce 4 chicken breasts, thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste 1 mango, thinly sliced 1 packet salad leaves

½ cucumber, cut into ribbons 100g flaked almonds, toasted 1 fresh lime, halved to serve

½ cup fresh coriander, chopped METHOD In a small frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the ginger and curry powder, stirring until fragrant, for about a minute. Spoon into a mixing bowl and add the chutney, apricots, mayonnaise, and Worcestershire sauce.

Brush the chicken with a little oil and season well. Lightly fry until golden and cooked. Add the chicken to the chutney mixture and mix well to combine. Serve the chicken with the mango, salad leaves, cucumber, almonds, lime, and sprinkle with the coriander.

Frozen mango and yoghurt dessert Serves: 4 INGREDIENTS

250ml fresh cream 250ml double cream yoghurt 385g condensed milk

½ mango, coarsely chopped 40g sliced almonds, toasted METHOD

Beat the cream until thick and fluffy, gently fold in the yoghurt, followed by the condensed milk and mango. Spoon into your desired moulds and freeze until set or overnight. Unmould onto a serving dish, sprinkle with the almonds and decorate as desired.