South African Rainbow Superfood Salad Bowl (Serves 4) (Serves 4)

Preparation time: 20 minutes/ Cooking time: 4 minutes

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Ingredients

6 plums

2 peaches or nectarines

100g fine green beans, trimmed and halved

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced

1 medium carrot, grated

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced

2 handfuls of young spinach leaves

100g red cabbage, shredded

1 medium beetroot, peeled and grated

80g plain cashew nuts

2 tsp sesame seeds

Dressing

3 tbs olive oil

2 tbs lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Halve and pit the plums and peaches or nectarines, then slice them. Blanch the fine beans in boiling water for 3 to 4 minutes. Rinse with cold water, then drain well. Arrange the fruit and vegetables on plates or in shallow serving bowls, following the colours of the rainbow with the red pepper, grated carrot, peaches or nectarines, yellow pepper, green beans, spinach, red cabbage, beetroot and plums. Toast the cashew nuts and sesame seeds in a dry frying pan until lightly browned. Sprinkle over the salads. For the dressing, combine the olive oil, lemon juice and mustard. Season and spoon over the salads.

Cook’s tip: For extra protein, serve topped with hard-boiled egg, grated Cheddar, crumbled feta cheese or sliced mozzarella - or chose tofu for a vegan diet.