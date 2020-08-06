Taco recipes your winter needs

Working out what to have for supper is sometimes the hardest part of our day. But these easy taco recipes can make your week-night dinner simple. Why tacos? They are tasty, they are easy to make, they can be made with relatively affordable ingredients, which makes them perfect for feeding the whole family, and they are easy on the stomach too. You can dress them up with lettuce, avocado, shredded cabbage, or sour cream. As a bonus, most tacos are made with corn tortillas which means they are naturally gluten-free. You can also make plant-based tacos with delicious fillings like mushrooms, avocado, or even just vegan cheese or pan-fried potatoes. For a fun-filled family evening, you can have diners assemble their own tacos. Here are three recipes you can try. BBQ pulled mushroom tacos

Ingredients

⁣1kg king oyster mushrooms, sliced ⁣

2 tbs olive oil⁣

5-6 small tortillas ⁣

¾ cup home-made BBQ sauce ⁣

Method

⁣Slice your king oyster mushrooms to get a flat surface.⁣

Cook on a flat-surface pan with olive oil for 10 minutes on each side. When cooking them, add a pinch of salt to help release some moisture. ⁣

Pull mushrooms apart with 2 forks to get a string-like consistency. ⁣

Place pulled mushrooms in a hot pan on medium-low with your home-made BBQ sauce. Cook for 5 minutes. ⁣

With warm tortillas, add a tablespoon of your BBQ pulled mushrooms to the centre of the tortillas. ⁣

Roll tortillas tightly and fry on medium-low heat until golden.

Home-made vegan BBQ sauce

Ingredients

½ cup organic tomato sauce

1 ½ tbs apple cider vinegar⁣

1 tbs coconut sugar (or organic brown sugar)⁣

1 ½ tbs vegan Worcestershire⁣ sauce

½ tsp garlic powder⁣ ⁣

Method

Mix all ingredients until fully combined⁣.

Recipe by Livin’ La Vegan Life.

Chicken street tacos

Ingredients

1kg boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 limes, cut into wedges

16 small corn tortillas

Marinade

1-2 tbs chilli powder

1 tbs cumin

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp coriander

Pinch oregano

Pinch red pepper flakes

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs lime juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

Taco toppings

Pico de gallo

Pickled red onions

Avocado

Cilantro

Sour cream

Queso fresco or cojita

Method

Combine chilli powder, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, coriander, oregano, and red pepper flakes in a lidded jar; shake until well combined. Add the taco seasoning to the olive oil, lime juice and garlic, then whisk until smooth. The mixture will be thick, like a paste.

Trim any excess fat from the chicken thighs, then place in a bowl or casserole dish. Pour the marinade over the chicken, then work the mixture into the chicken with your (clean) hands. Cover with plastic wrap, then refrigerate and marinate for at least 2 hours and up to 12. Flip chicken once halfway through.

Heat the oven to 218ºC. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Remove the chicken from the marinade using tongs and arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature reads 74ºC on an instant-read thermometer.

Rest the chicken for 5 minutes, then slice into half-wide strips against the grain.

Warm the tortillas. Layer two tortillas, then top with grilled chicken and sprinkle with lime juice. Add your favourite toppings and enjoy immediately.

Recipe by Danielle Esposti.

Brown ale carne asada tacos

Ingredients

Marinade

355ml brown ale

½ cup of vinegar apple cider

5-6 guajillo chillies

1 lime, juiced (keep the lime)

1 onion, sliced

1 jalapeño cut lengthwise with stem removed

2-3 cloves of garlic minced

1 bundle cilantro, chopped

1tsp paprika

1tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Tacos

1kg flank steak sliced into pieces

10-15 corn tortillas, grilled

Guacamole salsa verde for topping

Method

Mix all the ingredients for the marinade, except the cilantro, cinnamon, cumin and paprika, and cook over medium heat.

Let the ingredients boil for 10-15 minutes or until the guajillo chillies have softened.

Let the marinade cool, then transfer to a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth. Add the cilantro and spices and keep blitzing for another 3 minutes or until there aren’t any large chunks left.

Add the marinade to the steak and cover. Marinate in the fridge for 2-4 hours, or overnight.

After marinating, cook the steak in a skillet over medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes per side. Flank steak cooks very fast.

Add to the flour tortilla with finely chopped cilantro and onions. Top with guacamole salsa verde and serve.

Recipe by Ambitious Eats.