Take Mother's Day breakfast in bed to the next level
This Mother’s day, May 10, we’ll be celebrating the wonderfully loving and nurturing women in our lives under the rather peculiar regulations of a nationwide lockdown.
Nevertheless, we should all still be showing thanks to the motherly figures in our lives in style and the best way to do that is through food. We aren’t talking just your standard cup of coffee and card, this year go all out with a gourmet breakfast in bed.
Breakfast in bed
Ah, breakfast in bed, the traditional go-to for practically any special occasion from Valentine's day to birthdays. Simple, easy and able to set the tone for a wonderful day ahead, this classic is for anyone who loves their eggs in bed.
What to eat
Roasted Portobello Musrooms by @ ilovefoodiesldn
Ingredients:
8 large portobello mushrooms
350g small vine tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced
1 tsp dried mixed herbs
8 slices prosciutto or speck
Handful fresh micro herbs
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Crusty bread for serving
Directions
Preheat the oven to 200˚C.
Place mushrooms and tomatoes on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with dried herbs, salt, and pepper. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes.
Remove the mushrooms and tomatoes from the oven and pile a piece of prosciutto on top of each mushroom.
Scrunch it and fold it so there are plenty of sticking-out bits of prosciutto to get nice and crispy. Roast for a further 10 minutes until the prosciutto is crisp and the mushrooms are fully cooked, beginning to brown, and tomatoes are bursting.
Serve straight from the oven, scattered with micro herbs and a side of crusty bread.
Caffeine fix with a twist
Dalgona affogatto coffee
You may have seen Dalgona coffee making the rounds on social media, but have you tried the affogatto version?
Ingredients
2 tbsp. granulated sugar
2 tbsp. instant coffee
2 tbsp. cold water
Ice cream, for serving
Directions
In a large bowl, combine sugar, coffee, and water. Vigorously whisk until mixture turns pale brown in colour and has a silky, glossy texture and can hold its form.
Add dollops over scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Garnish with a sprig of mint and shaved chocolate (optional).
How to present it
Serve breakfast using your favourite bowls and cutlery. Lay down the spread on a tea tray, with a place mat or pretty tea towel underneath. Add a vase of flowers and your kids’ Mothers Day cards to complete the wholesome look.