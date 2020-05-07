Take Mother's Day breakfast in bed to the next level

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This Mother’s day, May 10, we’ll be celebrating the wonderfully loving and nurturing women in our lives under the rather peculiar regulations of a nationwide lockdown.

Nevertheless, we should all still be showing thanks to the motherly figures in our lives in style and the best way to do that is through food. We aren’t talking just your standard cup of coffee and card, this year go all out with a gourmet breakfast in bed.

Breakfast in bed





Ah, breakfast in bed, the traditional go-to for practically any special occasion from Valentine's day to birthdays. Simple, easy and able to set the tone for a wonderful day ahead, this classic is for anyone who loves their eggs in bed.





What to eat





Roasted Portobello Musrooms by @ ilovefoodiesldn









Ingredients:

8 large portobello mushrooms 350g small vine tomatoes 2 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced 1 tsp dried mixed herbs 8 slices prosciutto or speck Handful fresh micro herbs Extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste Crusty bread for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Place mushrooms and tomatoes on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with dried herbs, salt, and pepper. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove the mushrooms and tomatoes from the oven and pile a piece of prosciutto on top of each mushroom. Scrunch it and fold it so there are plenty of sticking-out bits of prosciutto to get nice and crispy. Roast for a further 10 minutes until the prosciutto is crisp and the mushrooms are fully cooked, beginning to brown, and tomatoes are bursting. Serve straight from the oven, scattered with micro herbs and a side of crusty bread.





Caffeine fix with a twist





Dalgona affogatto coffee









You may have seen Dalgona coffee making the rounds on social media, but have you tried the affogatto version?

Ingredients





2 tbsp. granulated sugar 2 tbsp. instant coffee 2 tbsp. cold water Ice cream, for serving





Directions





In a large bowl, combine sugar, coffee, and water. Vigorously whisk until mixture turns pale brown in colour and has a silky, glossy texture and can hold its form. Add dollops over scoops of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with a sprig of mint and shaved chocolate (optional).





How to present it







