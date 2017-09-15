These individual asparagus stacks make single servings easy while putting a different spin on lasagna. Picture: Renee Comet / The Washington Post

Asparagus Lasagne ( Serves 6)





2½tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing the pans

800g asparagus, tough ends discarded and stalks peeled when thicker than 1cm

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1½ cups finely chopped onion

1tbsp minced garlic

2¾ cups part-skim ricotta cheese

1tbsp flour

1tbsp finely grated lemon zest

18 square wonton wrappers

283g Italian fontina cheese, coarsely grated (you can use mozzarella cheese)





Position an oven rack 10cm to 15cm from the broiler element; preheat the broiler.

Use a little oil to lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet and a 23cm-by-33cm lasagne pan or jellyroll pan.

Arrange the asparagus in a single layer on the baking sheet; drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil over it and toss to coat, then season it lightly with salt and pepper.

Broil the asparagus for about 5 minutes, shaking the pan several times, until the edges just begin to brown.

Let it cool; reduce the oven temperature to 190ºC

Cook the onion in the remaining 1½ tablespoons of oil in a medium skillet over medium heat, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring.

Transfer the onion mixture to a blender, along with the ricotta, flour, lemon zest, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Remove the centre knob of the blender lid (so steam can escape); purée until fairly smooth.

Cut the cooled asparagus in half crosswise.

Arrange 6 wonton wrappers on the bottom of the lasagne pan, leaving a little space between each one.

Arrange half the asparagus on top of the wrappers and top the asparagus with one-third of the ricotta mixture, spreading it evenly, and one-third of the cheese.

Put another wonton wrapper on top of each mound (edges lined up or turned to create a diamond shape), and top with the remaining asparagus, half of the remaining ricotta mixture and half of the cheese.

Finally, top with the remaining wonton wrappers, ricotta

mixture and cheese. (You can also split the remaining asparagus to create a third layer.)

Roast (upper rack) for about 20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the wontons wrappers are golden brown at the edges.

Increase the temperature to broil (with the pan still in the oven); broil the lasagne for 1 minute, or just until nicely browned on top.

Serve right away.





The Washington Post