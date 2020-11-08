Television personality Kriya Gangiah shares her 3 must-try Diwali recipes

It’s that special time of year when Hindus around the world celebrate Diwali, “the festival of lights”. Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 14, means a “row of lights”, and refers to the triumph of darkness over evil. On a spiritual level, it refers to a person’s enlightenment. It also marks the end of the harvest season in India, when farmers pray to Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity, for the harvest of the past year and a good harvest for the coming year. If you don’t know what to prepare for Diwali this year, these recipes by radio and television personality, Kriya Gangiah, should make it easier for to celebrate the holy day. Gangiah has been trying out some Indian-inspired recipes ahead of the festival and these three recipes are bound to impress your guests.

“I love everything from the colours, the light, the family, and, of course, the food. Every year our family gets together to light lamps and celebrate this auspicious occasion with a grand feast. Of course, there are always a few regular items on the menu that are easy to make and are always crowd-pleasers and I am so excited to share these favourites with everyone,” she says.

Vada

Ingredients

2 cups yellow lentils

2 medium onions finely chopped

6 dry chillies soaked in warm water

8 green chillies finely chopped

2 tbsp ground cumin

½ cup chopped fresh coriander

½ cup chopped spring onion

2 tsp salt

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

Method

Soak the split peas overnight.

The next day rinse the split peas a few times and drain the excess water.

Place the split peas in a food processor and pulse until it resembles a fine paste. It should not be runny.

Take a little paste and roll it into a ball. If it rolls easily then it is ground to the right consistency.

Transfer the split peas to a large bowl and mix in all the other ingredients, ensuring it is well mixed. The ingredients should stick to the ground split peas, which means the consistency is right.

Take a small amount of the mixture and roll into a ball. Flatten your palms and make a small indent in the centre.

Place the circle on a spoon and gently place it in the heated oil. Fry in medium heat. The insides will not cook if it browns too quickly. Flip over when the bottom is brown. Do not attempt to flip it over if it is not fully brown as it will crack.

Remove with a slotted spoon, draining the excess oil. Place in a bowl lined with paper towels.

Serve warm.

Lamb curry

Ingredients

1kg lamb on the bone (cut into bite-sized pieces)

2 large onions (finely sliced)

2 cinnamon sticks

2 bay leaves

1 tomato (chopped into small cubes or grated)

1 sachet of tomato paste

¼ cup cooking oil

3 to 4 medium-sized potatoes

1 tsp ginger/garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 ½ to 2 tsp chilli powder (or more)

2 tsp curry powder (add more if you prefer a stronger/pungent curry)

1tsp cumin powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 green chillies (slit)

1 sprig of curry leaves

¼ bunch chopped coriander (to garnish)

Method

Braise onion in oil until golden brown.

Add ginger or garlic paste and stir. Then add washed and drained meat.

Add chilli powder, curry powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, cinnamon sticks, and bay leaves. Toss until meat is well coated.

Add salt and allow to “fry” on a low heat for at least 10 minutes, tossing at intervals.

Add tomatoes and tomato paste and allow to cook until tomatoes are softened. Then add potatoes and a bit of water (½ cup or more) and allow to cook on medium to low heat until potatoes are cooked.

Burfee

Ingredients

500g powdered milk

1 cup fresh cream

290g Nestlé dessert and cooking cream

1¼ cup icing sugar

¼ cup butter

2 tbsp ground almonds

1tsp cardamom

¼ tsp rose essence

Method

Add fresh cream, Nestlé cream, butter, and icing sugar to a large saucepan and heat on low to medium heat.

Use a whisk and mix well. Once the mixture starts bubbling remove from heat.

Sift the powdered milk and add it to the cream mixture. Use a whisk and mix well. Ensure that there are no lumps.

Mix in the cardamom rose essence and ground almond.

You can pat the mixture into a square dish lined with cling wrap and refrigerate and cut into squares after 2 hours. Or, transfer the mixture into a bowl, refrigerate for 2 hours and then mould into desired shapes.