So what exactly is a Buddha Bowl? It’s a healthy bowl filled with a whole grain, such as brown rice or quinoa and raw or cooked veggies, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli or cauliflower. It’s then topped with a healthy sauce or dip, such as hummus, peanut sauce or pesto.
Ingredients
- 4 cups sweet potato peeled and diced
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tsp fresh rosemary chopped
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 cup quinoa cooked
- ½ cup carrots shredded
- ¼ cup fresh coriander
- ¼ cup peanuts chopped
- ½ cup Thai Peanut Sauce recipe below