Thai Peanut Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl









Thai Peanut Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl. Picture: Supplied So what exactly is a Buddha Bowl? It’s a healthy bowl filled with a whole grain, such as brown rice or quinoa and raw or cooked veggies, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli or cauliflower. It’s then topped with a healthy sauce or dip, such as hummus, peanut sauce or pesto. Ingredients 4 cups sweet potato peeled and diced

4 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp fresh rosemary chopped

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup quinoa cooked

½ cup carrots shredded

¼ cup fresh coriander

¼ cup peanuts chopped

½ cup Thai Peanut Sauce recipe below

We love the Buddha Bowl Trend because it’s a fun way to play around with different healthy options in the kitchen without eating the same thing over and over. It’s also great for meal prepping. You can easily prepare a few delicious bowls to eat for lunch or dinner throughout the week.



Thai Peanut Sauce

1½ cups coconut milk

1 cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup Thai red curry paste

2 tbs apple cider vinegar

2 tbs soy sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tbs fresh lime juice



Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Toss the sweet potatoes and garlic with the olive oil, rosemary, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Spread into an even layer on a baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes. While the potatoes are roasting, prepare the peanut sauce by combining all of the ingredients in a large blender or food processor. Distribute the roasted sweet potatoes, cooked quinoa, carrots, cilantro and peanuts between two bowls. Drizzle the peanut sauce over the bowls.



