Thai Peanut Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl. Picture: Supplied

So what exactly is a Buddha Bowl? It’s a healthy bowl filled with a whole grain, such as brown rice or quinoa and raw or cooked veggies, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli or cauliflower. It’s then topped with a healthy sauce or dip, such as hummus, peanut sauce or pesto.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups sweet potato peeled and diced
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tsp fresh rosemary chopped
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 cup quinoa cooked
  • ½ cup carrots shredded
  • ¼ cup fresh coriander
  • ¼ cup peanuts chopped
  • ½ cup Thai Peanut Sauce recipe below

We love the Buddha Bowl Trend because it’s a fun way to play around with different healthy options in the kitchen without eating the same thing over and over. It’s also great for meal prepping. You can easily prepare a few delicious bowls to eat for lunch or dinner throughout the week.


Thai Peanut Sauce

  • 1½ cups coconut milk
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • ¼ cup Thai red curry paste
  • 2 tbs apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbs soy sauce
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tbs fresh lime juice


Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. Toss the sweet potatoes and garlic with the olive oil, rosemary, cinnamon, salt and pepper.
  3. Spread into an even layer on a baking sheet.
  4. Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes.
  5. While the potatoes are roasting, prepare the peanut sauce by combining all of the ingredients in a large blender or food processor.
  6. Distribute the roasted sweet potatoes, cooked quinoa, carrots, cilantro and peanuts between two bowls. Drizzle the peanut sauce over the bowls.