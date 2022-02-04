The best day ever: Mouth-watering recipes to try on World Nutella Day

February 5 is World Nutella Day! World Nutella Day celebrates what happens when hazelnuts and chocolate collide. First introduced in Italy in 1964, the product is popular throughout the world. World Nutella Day, first held in 2007, was the brainchild of Nutella enthusiast and blogger Sara Rosso. Fans love it.

On February 5, Nutella fans post pictures, recipes, and messages declaring their love and loyalty to the popular spread. If you have never tried Nutella, you can find it at almost any grocery store. In celebration, we challenge you to pick up a tub of the creamy mixture this special day and whip up these delicious recipes. Nutella stuffed French toast Serves: 4

Ingredients A jar of nutella 8 slices dense bread, sliced medium

6 large eggs ¼ cup milk 3 tbsp butter

Method Melt butter in a heavy skillet. Lightly whisk eggs with milk.

Spread Nutella between two slices of bread. Dip in egg-milk mixture briefly to coat. Slowly brown each side of the sandwich.

Serve with whipped cream and strawberries or drizzle with maple syrup. Banana Nutella overnight oats Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats 1tbs chia seeds 1tsp honey or maple syrup (optional)

¼ tsp vanilla extract ¾ cup milk of your choice Topping

Nutella, sliced banana, almonds Method At night, mix all ingredients in a mason jar or bowl and close it with a lid or cling wrap.

In the morning, stir and top with all the toppings and enjoy! You can enjoy it cold or make it warm in the microwave as per your liking. Nutella hot chocolate

Serves: 1 Ingredients 3 tbsp nutella

1 ⅓ cups milk Method Put Nutella and ⅓ cup milk in a small saucepan over medium heat.