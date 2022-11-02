The best recipes to fuel your brain

The brain is a very important organ. Following a healthy and well-balanced diet is good for you physically, and it is also beneficial for your brain health. Certain foods contain nutrients that help keep the brain healthy, including healthy fats, fibre, protein, vitamins and antioxidants.

Story continues below Advertisement

Statistics from the World Stroke Organisation show that one in four people will suffer a stroke, but almost all strokes can be prevented. In addition to controlling hypertension, diet, smoking and exercise, we can prevent up to 90% of strokes. That said, this week, enjoy one of these two recipes for long-lasting brain health. Pilchard and broccoli bake. Picture: Supplied Pilchard and broccoli bake

Serves: 6 Ingredients 400g Lucky Star pilchards in tomato sauce

Story continues below Advertisement

500ml broccoli florets 3 cups cooked rice 3 tbsp butter

Story continues below Advertisement

500ml cheddar cheese, grated 1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, crushed

3 tbsp cake wheat flour 500ml milk 2 cups Salt and pepper to taste

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C and grease a casserole dish. Remove the pilchards from the can, reserving the tomato sauce.

Debone and flake. Chef’s tip: This is an optional step as the bones are safe to eat. Roughly chop the broccoli florets into smaller, bite-sized pieces.

Combine the broccoli, cooked rice, about 3⁄4 of the grated cheese, the flaked pilchards and the reserved sauce from the pilchards in a large bowl. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Fry the onion and garlic until the onions are soft and transparent, about 2 - 3 minutes.

Add the flour and stir until paste forms. Continue to stir and cook the paste for about 2 minutes. Slowly whisk the milk into the butter and flour mixture. Turn the heat up to medium. Continue to whisk the mixture as it heats, allowing it to reach a simmer, at which point it will thicken.

Remove the sauce from the heat. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the rice mixture into the casserole dish. Pour the creamy sauce over the rice and smooth it out. Top with the remaining grated cheese. Bake for 35 - 40 minutes, or until the cheese melts and turns golden.

Serve with a fresh green salad and enjoy. Spaghetti and pilchard meatballs. Picture: Supplied Spaghetti and pilchard meatballs Serves: 4

Ingredients Meatballs 2 cans of 400g Lucky Star pilchards in tomato sauce

2 eggs 250ml breadcrumbs Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil to garnish (optional) Parmesan shavings to garnish (optional) Sauce

30ml olive oil 1 medium onion, thinly sliced 300g spaghetti

2 garlic cloves, crushed 410g whole tomatoes in sauce Pinch of salt

Method Meatballs Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Remove only the pilchards from the can, reserving the tomato sauce, and place them into a bowl. Debone and flake. Combine with remaining pilchard meatball ingredients and mash with a fork. Roll a tablespoon of mixture into small meatballs with your hands.

Chef’s tip: Use a little oil on your hands to prevent sticking. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Place fish meatballs on a baking tray and refrigerate for about 10 minutes.

Take the fish meatballs out of the fridge and bake them in the oven for 10 - 15 minutes until golden and cooked. Sauce While the meatballs chill, start the tomato sauce. Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large pan.

Cook the onions and garlic until they soften, about 5 minutes. Add the tin of tomatoes and the reserved tomato sauce. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for 10 - 15 minutes on low heat.

To assemble Cook the spaghetti as per pack instructions. Toss in the tomato sauce and serve with the fish meatballs on top